They’re Real! Bad Gal Bang! Roller Lash. Benefit Cosmetics mascara is so iconic, everyone has a favorite. I’ve always been partial to the volumizing Bad Gal Bang!, though many of my friends with straight natural lashes swear by the curling effect of Roller Lash. So, it’s big news when Benefit has another mascara launch, and an even bigger deal when I like it better than my tried-and-true fave. Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara has all the characteristics I want in lashes: the look of falsies without the annoyance of lash extensions.

Mascara is personal. But the most important thing for me is seeing volume on my lashes right away. I don’t want to have to swipe over and over and over just to get a little thickness and length. That’s what I like so much about Benefit’s Fan Fest Mascara. Right away, it creates volume but without the sticky clumps other mascara sometimes creates.

That’s in part thanks to its “full-flex fiber brush” with a 40° curve that lifts root-to-tip and reaches every little lash. It also features naturally derived fibers that grab, define, and separate eyelashes for that lash extension look.

Image: Benefit Cosmetics.

My favorite way to try a new mascara is in the back of an Uber. The light in a car, especially in Los Angeles, is just unmatched.

Image: Elizabeth Denton.

I love how Fan Fest Mascara made my eyes look so open. The brush really did grab more lashes and separated them, and there were zero clumps even after a few coats. It lasted all day, too, even in the 95-degree weather. I like that it contains nourishing ingredients to improve my lashes while I’m wearing it, such as conditioning provitamin B5 and cranberry extract containing beneficial fatty acids. The addition of rice wax helps define and separate lashes and gives them that covetable lift.

Benefit has another hit on its hands.