I have a TikTok crush on Sofia Richie. She’s such a beauty, she makes funny videos with her husband, and best of all, she doesn’t gatekeep her fave makeup products. Ladies and gents, if you don’t already tune into her TikToks, get on it! You’ll quickly understand why me—and three million others—are in our Sofia era.

I’ve been following the model and social media sensation well before her European wedding TikToks blew up. So when she finally entered the TikTok scene, I hit the follow button so d*mn fast. Since she joined the platform, she has garnered three million followers and over 47 million total likes. Her content predominantly consists of GRWMs, whether it be for beauty or fashion. But what makes her makeup regimen special is that she opts for super dewy formulas and a minimal amount of makeup. There’s no right way to do makeup, but if I could have it my way, I’d go with Sofia’s natural and glowy aesthetic.

So, without further ado, let’s do a deep dive into Sofia’s makeup routine. You’ll be happy to know that she reaches for a ton of affordable products, alongside fancier ones from the likes of Chanel (as is to be expected—she’s a true Chanel girlie!).

Keep reading to discover how to recreate Sofia Richie’s makeup to get her signature natural, effortless, dewy beat.

Photo: Chanel.

They key to a glowy complexion is highlighter. You might not want one that is too, too shimmery. Instead, pick one that makes your skin look almost a little wet, if you will. Sofia has used Chanel’s Baume Essential multiple times now, including for her attempt at re-doing her wedding makeup on TikTok. Apply this sheer formula literally anywhere on your face, eyes, or lips. It’ll glide smoothly onto the parts of your face that naturally catch the light.

Photo: NUDESTIX.

In Sofia’s “recreating my wedding day makeup” TikTok, she could not stop gushing over this NUDESTIX blush in the striking orange-coral shade called Picante. “It’s now my favorite like I’m obsessed with Picante. Like I never would’ve thought to use like an orangey tone like that, but she really introduced me to it and I’m obsessed,” she says. The model’s tried-and-true shade is currently sold out at Sephora, but Hot Fire and Nude Peach are close seconds—you could even try mixing the two!

Photo: NUDESTIX.

Mrs. Richie Grainge has not been shy about expressing her love for NUDESTIX products. Along with the blush, she’s also a fan of the brand’s bronzer. “This bronzer works really well with my skin tone,” she notes. The model used Bondi Bae in the TikTok, which may or may not have been the shade she actually wore for her wedding.

Photo: Chanel.

In her TikTok where she remakes her wedding day makeup, Chanel is back at it. “What I like about this palette is that it’s not too pigmented. It’s like a sheer little shimmer.” She adds, “It’s just really pretty and subtle.” While the quad she uses in the clip doesn’t appear to be available at the moment, there are plenty of other stunning options.

Courtesy of Maybelline.

Her TikTok account isn’t the only place the model has declared her love for Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Washable Mascara. “One of the only requests I think I actually had for Pati was to bring this Maybelline mascara ,” she says in this video.

Photo: Chanel.

Sofia’s go-to lipstick is (of course) from Chanel. This is the exact shade she used on her wedding day, and she’s been stocking up on it since then. “Pati introduced me to this color and it is my new saving grace, I like literally went to the Chanel store like two days after I got home from my wedding and like bought as many as I could find,” she explains in this TikTok.

“For the signature lip, my bestie, this is the 928 Pink Delight Rouge Coco Baume. Pati, you’re a genius for this. This is the most beautiful color.” She adds, “I was applying all night.”

Photo: Laura Mercier.

Last but certainly not least for her wedding day look TikTok, the newlywed ensures her makeup doesn’t budge or melt off with Laura Mercier’s cult-fave setting powder.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

When I watched Sofia’s recent YouTube video with Vogue, I was so happy to spot Merit Beauty’s tinted lip oil. I am a personal fan of the product (it’s in my bag 24/7) and recommend it to all of my friends (I gave some to my coworkers). It looks like Sofia opts for Mapleton or Marschino, which just so happen to be my two fave shades, as well.

Photo: Hourglass.

Sofia doesn’t seem to wear a full face of foundation when she does GRWMs on TikTok, so for Mother’s Day, she swiped this Hourglass stick under her eyes and that was that. Also, did I just count 32 shades?!

Photo: Chanel.

You can’t stop Sofia and her Chanel! She dipped into the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream to get ready for a Mother’s Day brunch. Even Hailey Bieber is a stan of this product.

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury.

The model set her brows with Charlotte Tilbury’s clear brow gel in this GRWM TikTok. It offers 16 hours of wear, is waterproof, doesn’t smudge, and is humidity proof.

Photo: Hourglass.

To get Sofia-level snatched, try Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Palette. It comes with three shades of soft-focus finishing powder that make your skin look so luminous. She applied the product while getting ready to go out for Mother’s Day.

Photo: Hourglass.

Another setting powder fave of hers is this Hourglass one. She sweeps the product under her eyes and down parts of her T-zone, as seen in this clip. Per the brand, the powder blurs pores and minimizes the appearance of imperfections.

Photo: Hourglass.

I guess we’re on an Hourglass roll because Sofia finished her Mother’s Day brunch look with the viral Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm. I’ve had my eye on this lip product for a while because it serves three different uses at once: it’s a nourishing lip balm, it makes your pout look fuller, and it gives you the most stunning glossy finish.

Photo: Hourglass.

Everyone on TikTok, plus Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber, have been applying Hourglass’ new skin tint. It adds a sheer layer of coverage for a super natural-looking, effortless base layer. However, it also nourishes, plumps, and moisturizes your complexion. It’s a skincare and makeup hybrid that you should definitely give a chance, especially during summer when you might want a lighter base.

Photo: Physicians Formula.

On the more affordable end of the spectrum, we have this Physicians Formula bronzer . In this TikTok, the model taps it onto the perimeters of her face for a warm glow. If you’re going for a golden goddess or latte makeup look, this one’s for you.