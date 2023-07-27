Jenna Lyons’ LoveSeen Is the Lash Line for Girls Who Don’t Want You to Know They’re Wearing Falsies

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The thing about false eyelashes is that you can pretty much always tell when someone is wearing them. This was the issue that Jenna Lyons faced when she tried to invest in a great pair of lashes but couldn’t find anything below showgirl quality. Lyons’ eyelash search was inspired her genetic disorder, incontinentia pigmenti, which affects the skin, hair, and teeth. The Bravo breakout star was vocal about it on this week’s episode of the new Real Housewives of New York reboot and after a quick Google search, I discovered that she actually had her own lash line at my favorite store Target.

Jenna Lyons puts the Jenna Lyons touch on her line LoveSeen, which sells natural-looking eyelash varieties, lash applicator tools, and glue. The line gives helpful pointers on different types of lashes for different eye shapes and how to gently care for them so you can reuse them. The label says they can be reused up to 10 times, but something tells me if you tend to them, you can get even more uses out of them. Here’s everything we’re shopping from the line right now.

LoveSeen Featherlift ROXI False Eyelashes

This pair of lashes is best for anyone who has narrower eyes. Each lash pair is made from 95 percent recyclable materials and is 98 percent plastic-free.

LoveSeen The Lash Tool

Even if you don’t plan on picking up any of the lashes (although, I strongly discourage that!), this lash tool is about to be life-changing for you. It grips the lashes in full so you can place them right up to the lash line for precise wearing.

LoveSeen Featherlift ISSA False Eyelashes

These lashes score a 3.5 out of 10 on LoveSeen’s drama score, so they are a pretty natural look. If you check out the models on-site wearing them, you’ll be shocked at how natural they look. You won’t even be able to tell you’re wearing falsies when you have these on.

LoveSeen Featherlift Quin False Eyelashes

Just because LoveSeen makes lashes that are natural looking, doesn’t mean they’re afraid of a little drama. The line extends to more dramatic lashes, like these cat-eye extenders.