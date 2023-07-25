This New, Glowy Skin Tint Is Taking Over TikTok Thanks to Hailey Bieber & Sofia Richie

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to makeup, it’s easy to want to pile product upon product and layer upon layer onto your face. However, if you lean on the “less is more” side, you’re not going to be searching for heavy, full-coverage formulas. Both are great, but if you’re in the minimalist camp, allow us to introduce you to a new Hourglass makeup product that’s already caught the attention of Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, and the rest of TikTok.

While the brand-new Veil Hydrating Skin Tint plumps, hydrates, and smooths skin thanks to skin-loving ingredients, it also adds glowy, natural-looking color to your face. The product has “veil” in its name because it provides a sheer layer of coverage that melts right into your skin and is comfortable enough to wear all day.

The formula, which launched on July 14, blends makeup and skincare together to offer up light coverage and a radiant finish. If this description alone doesn’t make you want to shop the product ASAP, watch Hailey and Sofia apply the skin tint on TikTok.

It literally looks like Hailey’s skin but better. The model’s complexion is always on point, but the product smooths her skin tone to even more perfection in the TikTok GRWM.

Sofia, who’s and Hourglass partner, gets similar results in her TikTok and says, “I just want something that’s a 2-for-1. A little tint, a little hydration. Honestly, I just feel like I have a really nice, dewy glow.” In fact, the brand says the vegan (and non-comedogenic) formula “boosts moisture levels by up to 52 percent.”

The ingredients that help you get your glow back are meadowfoam seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and plant-based squalane. Together, they nourish, plump, strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, and retain moisture.

Photo: Hourglass.

This product is every makeup minimalist’s dream—even in how you can apply it. Hourglass suggests pressing a dime-sized amount into your skin with your hands. Start at the center of your face and then blend it into the edges of your face. While one layer is certainly enough if you’re going for a “no-makeup makeup look,” don’t hesitate to build coverage by applying additional layers.

Hailey and Sofia are certainly some of the biggest names to attract attention to this launch on TikTok, but tons of creators are also putting this product to the test on the platform. After seeing the product’s hype all over TikTok, @rudiberry decided to try it for herself. “It kind of has a thick consistency almost like a tinted moisturizer but with more coverage. The finish is super luminous but very natural.” The content creator continues, “It adds a lot of a nice, moisturized layer to your skin. I think it’s safe to say that this is definitely a win. Hourglass may have come out with my favorite product that they have ever made.”

There have been plenty of recent base layer launches, but if there’s one to pick up right this second—especially during summer—it’s Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. The glow-inducing formula comes in 18 beautiful shades that are available at Sephora and have multiple celebs’ stamps of approval.