Reviewers Say This Primer Keeps Their Makeup Fully In Tact ‘Even on Hot Days’ 

There’s a lot of things I love about summer, but the experience of sweating off my makeup before I’ve even made it to the office is not one. I live in New York City, which means I regularly use the subway to commute from place to place, and it gets extremely icky on the platforms. Therefore, I’ve been trying nearly everything to get my makeup to last through the day, and INIKA Organics Matte Perfection Primer just may be in my next round of testing.

INIKA Organic only landed on my radar recently, but I kind of wish I knew about it sooner. The Australian brand offers 100 percent natural makeup and skincare formulas that maintain a high level of sustainable and eco-friendly materials. But beyond its organic approach, INIKA’s products supposedly work just as well as more synthetic-based beauty products out there.

The pore-minimizing primer is one of the brand’s top sellers, and after reading through the reviews, I can understand why. “I love this primer to help my makeup stay all day – even in Perth summer, and through my CrossFit class at the end of the day! It actually lasts longer than you assume it will because of the container and the pump feature works really well,” wrote one shopper.

INIKA Organic

While at face value it operates as a makeup product, the primer does carry skincare benefits as well. It’s formulated with organic botanical actives, vitamins C and E, aloe vera and willow bark extract, to name a few, that soothe inflammation, keep oil production under control and aid in cellular renewal.

With each use, the primer sets the stage for a long-lasting, flawless makeup application. It feels lightweight on the skin (which is a major plus for the summer), and latches onto whatever you apply on top for maximum wear.

“I use this everyday without fail! Keeps my foundation on all day and I never get greasy, even on hot days,” said another reviewer.

The primer will work in conjunction with any other brand’s products, but why not grab INIKA’s own foundation or BB cream to see what they’re all about, too.