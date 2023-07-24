Sofia Richie Is “Clinically Obsessed” With This TikTok-Viral Lip Butter Balm

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s safe to say that ever since her viral wedding, Sofia Richie’s every movement — including her makeup routine — has been taken note of. Richie joined TikTok in April, amassing over three million followers in a few short months thanks to behind-the-scenes looks of her life and chatty ‘get ready with me’ videos. One product in particular that she’s “obsessed” with? Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm.

While the model was getting ready for her wedding weekend, she shared all the products she was using in what she called a “soft, gentle makeup moment,” including Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm in Pink Sugar. With just a simple remark of “This flavor is heaven,” as she applied the product, the internet went into a frenzy. Sofia’s video got over 7.8 million views, and the lip balm went out of stock immediately, with a waitlist growing by the second.

Some may think it’s all just hype, but I’m here to tell you that this vegan hydrating balm is legit. It’s been a favorite of mine for a long time, with its creamy, richly-pigmented formula giving off the oh-so coveted ‘your lips, but better’ shade. Over consistent use, I’ve noticed that my lips don’t crack or chap as easily as before, and I have the moisturizing shea and murumuru seed butters to thank for that. The finish is a natural, lived-in shine that isn’t tacky or heavy, making it a summer makeup must-have. And yes, just like Sofia said, the vanilla flavor is heavenly, almost a bit tropical — not verging on the cloying side at all.

Sofia, TikTok, and I are all huge fans of Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm, but we’re not the only ones. The product has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, with one shopper saying this is their “Holy Grail lip balm” and another writing that the formula “is to die for.”

“This is arguably the best lip balm I have ever tried,” a shopper says, “Other lip balms just dry my lips out and make me re-apply an hour or two later. But not this one…You can apply this in the morning, and you’re good to go!”

So, what are you waiting for? While it’s still in stock, shop Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm, available in six colors.