Attn ‘Bachelorette’ Nation! These Are the EXACT Lipsticks Your Fave Girls Wore to Get That TV-Perfect Pout

Shop them just in time for National Lipstick Day, July 29.
butter LONDON bachelorette lipstick
Canva/butter LONDON
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to The Bachelorette, we can always expect a new season to be full of drama, roses, tons of tears, and, of course, some major style moments. While the stunning formal dresses worn by the leading lady are always a major talking point, we rarely talk about their breathtaking makeup. Lucky for us, longtime Bachelor Nation makeup artist, Gina Modica, is not one to gatekeep the products she uses, posting in-depth GRWM videos of the girls on Instagram. And while products (and love interests) change over time, we’ve noticed one brand she uses over and over again — butter LONDON.

If you’ve taken a single scroll on TikTok, you’ve definitely heard of this brand. After all, their nail-strengthening treatment, clump-free mascara, and no-chip polishes are basically legendary at this point. But Modica’s top picks from the beauty brand definitely come from the lip department. From Hannah Brown and Tayshia Adams to Katie Thurston and Kaitlyn Bristowe, butter LONDON’s glosses, lip liners, lip oils, and lipsticks have been spotted on so many of the Bachelorettes. And after taking just one look at Modica’s IG, we can see why.

First off, butter LONDON has a super wide color range, making it easy to find a shade that suits every occasion, season, and skin tone. Secondly, they carry just about every lip finish you can imagine, including glossy, matte, shimmering, and satin. Those finishes range in coverage level and are buildable, with just a few swipes taking the look from sheer to opaque. Oh, and did we mention that the brand uses clean ingredients and is always vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free?

In honor of National Lipstick Day (mark your calendar for July 29!), we’ve rounded up all of the butter LONDON lip products that have been used on The Bachelorette over the years. Keep scrolling to shop the *exact* shade your favorite girl wore during her season.

Rachel Recchia

butter LONDON FIREWORKS PLUSH RUSH LIP GLOSS
butter LONDON

butter LONDON Fireworks Plush Rush Lip Gloss

$20
Buy Now

Gabby Windey

butter LONDON SPICED WINE PLUSH RUSH LIP LINER
butter LONDON

butter London Spiced Wine Plush Rush Lip Liner

$18
Buy Now

Kaitlyn Bristowe

butter London FLIRT PLUSH RUSH LIP GLOSS
butter LONDON

butter LONDON Flirt Plush Rush Lip Gloss

$20
Buy Now

Tayshia Adams

butter LONDON FREE FALL PLUSH RUSH LIP GLOSS
butter LONDON

butter LONDON Free Fall Plush Rush Lip Gloss

$20
Buy Now

Katie Thurston

butter LONDON BUZZED PLUSH RUSH LIPSTICK
butter LONDON

butter LONDON Buzed Plush Rush Lipstick

$22
Buy Now

Hannah Brown

button LONDON LATE NIGHT PLUSH RUSH LIP GLOSS
butter LONDON

button LONDON Late Night Plush Rush Lip Gloss

$20
Buy Now
