All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With season 2 of And Just Like That in full swing, we’ve been plenty busy swooning over the fashion and beauty looks that have come out of the Max series and its accompanying press events. Zoom in on Sarah Jessica Parker’s makeup and you’ll find Merit Beauty galore.

In fact, the iconic Carrie Bradshaw actress wore almost a full face of Merit to the series’ season 2 premiere. Makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard got SJP all dolled up with seven different products from the brand, and as usual, we are at your service to give you a breakdown so that you, too, can get her look.

FYI: Merit is my favorite makeup brand, and I love so many of the beauty essentials mentioned below. But Sarah and I aren’t a party of two—Sienna Miller, Cameron Diaz, Hailey Bieber, and many more celebs have also looked beautiful in Merit.

Without further ado, keep reading to discover Sarah Jessica Parker’s makeup must-haves—from a glow-inducing highlighting balm to a lash-lengthening mascara.

Pro tip: You get a complimentary Signature Bag with every first order, along with free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Add the following products to your cart to get that free pouch and shipping!

Photo: Merit.

The MUA prepped Sarah’s lips with the Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in the shade Bel Air (a warm clear color). If your pout prefers something lightweight and not sticky or drying, give this formula a shot. While Elaine opted for a warm clear shade, Sangria (a deep berry) has been compared to Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick and the four Gelée options are my personal faves.

Photo: Merit.

The natural-looking warmth on SJP’s complexion can be attributed to the Bronze Balm in Seine and the Flush Balm in Fox. Elaine blended both creamy products along her forehead, chin, neck, and décolletage. “Bronze Balm has the perfect sheer, buildable formula that gives a wash of natural warmth and depth with just a swipe or two. The satin finish isn’t too matte or dewy,” Elizabeth Denton, StyleCaster’s beauty writer, wrote in her review of the product.

Photo: Merit.

The Flush Balm in Fox helped add warmth to the actress’s complexion, but the MUA brought the product back for a pop of color on the apples of her cheeks. I’m literally wearing Sarah’s exact shade, Cheeky (a cool pink), as I write this story. I used to be a Raspberry Beret girlie, but have been gravitating toward this shade because it gives me the most natural-looking, sun-kissed look. This formula blends out seamlessly, and I also love its compact size; I can easily throw the blush into my purse or work bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

Striving for that lit-from-within glow that doesn’t look super and shimmery and cakey? Day Glow is at your service. I used to think I should avoid highlighter because I have oily skin, but this balm has changed the game for me. It makes the high points of my face look dewy rather than glittery (thank you, micro-fine pearls). The product also glides onto the skin like butter thanks to squalane, olive fruit oil, and vitamin E. Great minds really do think alike because SJP wore Day Glow in Bounce (a rose gold), which is the shade I wear on an everyday basis.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Calling anyone and everyone who loves a low-maintenance brow regimen, the Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade is the only product you need to achieve fluffy arches. Simply swipe the brush through your brows to add volume and color.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Here’s the thing about Merit’s mascara: It’s sold out five times since it launched in 2021. Swoop in and pick up Clean Lash before it gets low on inventory again. Plus, one shopper compares the tubing formula to lash extensions. “Ever since I started using Clean Lash mascara, I have been asked multiple times if I am wearing lash extensions!” they wrote. “I can even feel the tips of my lashes on my brows from the length I achieved with this product. It has become indispensable to me!” Get long, full, feathery, lifted lashes with this in-demand mascara.

