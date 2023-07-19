‘Golden Hour Makeup’ Is The Must-Try Trend of The Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been all over ‘latte makeup’ and “no makeup makeup,” you’re going to want to pay very close attention to “golden hour makeup.” This TikTok beauty trend draws from the aforementioned aesthetics, but it’s less “milky” if you will than the former and it’s more bronzy than the latter. It’s glowy, warm, dewy, tanned, and fresh—and thanks to PÜR, it’s now super easy (and affordable) to nail the summer-ready look.

First, here’s a breakdown from @victorialyn to help you get a better idea of how to imitate golden hour makeup.

Start with lightweight base makeup like the 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer. This formula does so many amazing things for your complexion: It functions as a moisturizer, primer, foundation, and SPF. A base product that fuses skincare and makeup is just what golden hour makeup calls for.

Listen carefully to this step because it’s arguably the most crucial when creating a golden goddess-like beat. The Skin Perfecting Powder Bronzing Act Matte Bronzer “melts into the skin for a fresh naturally sun-kissed finish,” according to the brand. It’s a soft, lightweight, blendable formula that won’t leave your complexion looking flat or super cakey. After all, you’re aiming for that “I just tanned on the coast of France” dewy bronze goodness.

Golden hour makeup is all about looking, as its name implies, like you’re basking in the golden hour sunlight. Now golden hour actually lasts for an hour in the morning and evening, so when you recreate this makeup trend, you’re trying to make every hour golden hour. That’s why a highlighter is of utmost importance. Tap the Skin Perfecting Powder Afterglow Illuminating Powder onto the high points of your face, where the sunlight would naturally hit. Think your cheekbones, nose, brow bones and wherever else you deem necessary.

For your lids, you’re going to want to brush a true gold eyeshadow all over. Take this limited-edition palette and dip into Shona to add a pop of shimmer. Shades Shanti and Chai are also good contenders for the golden hour aesthetic.

To complete your transformation into a golden hour goddess, you need a good lippie. TikTokers tend to opt for a nude shade. The Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby in Blushing Rosé is a bit more pink than the lip @victorialyn lands on, but it would still look stunning with the rest of your bronzy look.

And last but certainly never least, you must lock your golden hour makeup look in place. You don’t want your hard work melting off of your face in the hot weather. Your beat should always look fresh and radiant, and the Lit Mist Illuminating Setting Spray will help you achieve this with a few quick spritzes.