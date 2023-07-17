The Best Eyeliners at Target Don’t Budge & Start at Just $5, According to TikTok

I am eyeliner-obsessed. I mean, I don’t think there’s anything else to call someone who draws on a cat-eye everyday. I seriously feel naked without it. So whenever I take a break from scrolling through endless Halloween-decor videos on TikTok (I’m also Halloween-obsessed), I make sure to check out what creators are saying about the latest eyeliner brands and trends.

One of the best places to find affordable eyeliner brands that actually last through anything (ie sweating in this insufferable summer heat) is at Target. They carry everything from new trendy brands to iconic staples that you probably discovered in high school and still use to this day. No matter what you’re looking for or how often you use eyeliner (I won’t judge you!), I pulled together the best eyeliner brands available at Target that TikTok can’t stop raving about. Plus I throw in my favorite brand so you can see proof that I’m seriously eyeliner obsessed.

Jason Wu Beauty The Kitty Dual End Eyeliner

After I saw TikTok user @rara_hall’s video about this eyeliner not budging even after rubbing it and getting it wet, I knew I had to pick one up. It’s dual-ended for your sharp cat eye days and for your smudgy girl days. As in, one side is a liquid liner and the other side is a charcoal pencil liner. Get you an eyeliner that does both!

e.l.f. Intense Waterproof Eyeliner Pen

I’ve been raving about this eyeliner for years. It’s my absolute favorite and the ink seriously never seems to run out. If you’re not using a waterproof liquid eyeliner, seriously what’s even the point? Check out how I draw on my cat eye in this TikTok, and seriously, if you buy just one eyeliner make it this one.

Milani Stay Put Tank Liquid Eyeliner

TikTok user @beautymavenraven loves this under $15 option from Target. It lasts all day and is waterproof, smudgeproof, and sweatproof, which is a must-have this summer with scorching temps.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Super Slim Liner

This is another fav of @beautymavenraven for its 0.4mm ultra-fine felt tip so you can create the thinnest lines and build them up if you need to.

Essence Super Precise Eyeliner

TikTok user @stargirlsendi swears by this long-lasting and waterproof eyeliner for a cut wing at the gym. And the fact that it’s under $5? Seriously unreal.

Maybelline Line Express Sharpenable Wood Pencil Eyeliner

TikTok user @_tawney loves this Maybelline pencil eyeliner for beginners, touting the fact that pencil eyeliners are way easier to control for first-timers, so you can experiment with what kind of eyeliner looks best on you. This one even has a little sponge brush at the end to help you buff out your look.