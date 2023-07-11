All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bronzing drops blew up on TikTok last year and the trend is still going strong, with more and more brands launching their own versions of the ultra-popular Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops. TikTokers swear Indeed Labs Nanobronze Drops are just as good, if not better, for giving skin that healthy-looking glow. The best part? They’re on sale for Amazon Prime Day. (The other drops aren’t.)

Image: Indeed Labs.

“It adds a little extra color to your skin without using any foundation,” says creator Julie Piedra. “You can use makeup products on top and it doesn’t affect it in the slightest. It lasts all day, it’s just beautiful.”

She adds a pump or two of the bronzer drops onto moisturizer and applies it to her entire face for the prettiest glow. Mikayla Nogueira loves it too, and gives Indeed Labs her seal of approval by using it the same way. Creator Sophiiaraee applies the product right to her face for the ultimate bronze. You can even use it to contour your face or, on the flip side, create a no-makeup makeup, subtle glow. The possibilities are endless.

Don’t wait — grab Indeed Labs Nanobronze Drops for 25 percent off on Amazon now.

