5 TikTok-Viral Mascaras That Have Major Prime Day Deals Right Now

I know you’re probably overwhelmed by all of the Prime Day beauty deals coming from every direction, but don’t be. The plan of action should be TikTok-viral mascaras that are currently on sale because mascara is a makeup essential you can never have enough of. Plus, some of these formulas rarely get discounted (*cough, cough* I’m talking about you, essence).

Thankfully, beautiful lashes are at the tip of your fingers thanks to both TikTok and Amazon Prime Day. You’ve likely already come across these affordable tubes in your FYPs, so let us help break down which ones should absolutely go into your cart.

Keep reading for the five best TikTok-viral mascaras that have Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss out on. But before checking out with these gems, sign up for a Prime membership to get faster shipping, exclusive deals, and more (you quite literally need a subscription to shop any Prime Day discounts).

Courtesy of Essence.

Expect defined, separated lashes when you use essence’s Lash Princess Mascara. The conic-shaped fiber brush adds drama, volume, and length to your lashes. It has amazing staying power, too, lasting all day without flaking or creating a raccoon eye mess. Aren’t convinced quite yet? @shelbybmorris previously posted a TikTok try-on that revealed her jaw-dropping results. While the video is no longer available, you can see the results in this story. However, here’s a TikTok try-on from @talelindblom that also has us in awe and has garnered over 12.5 million views.

Photo: essence.

As you can see in @katiehub.org’s TikTok try-on (which has amassed nearly three million views in just two days), a single layer of the Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara completely transforms her eyelashes. They’re long, separated, defined, and lifted. And following two hours of wear, you can see that her lashes stay looking brand-new. She adds in the video, “I just got back from class and I kid you not, a girl asked me if I was wearing falsies. Conclusion: This mascara is a must-have.”

Courtesy of Maybelline.

The Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara flaunts over 83,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Countless shoppers gush over the wand’s curved design and how its semi-circle shape helps curl and lengthen lashes so easily. Plus, the washable black color makes lashes look defined instead of clumpy.

@evehulston touts this product as “the BEST mascara ever.” The formula is so amazing, it really does look like she’s wearing false lashes.

Image: Maybelline.

StyleCaster’s beauty writer, Elizabeth Denton, can confirm that the Sky High Mascara is absolutely worth the hype it gets on TikTok. “Maybelline’s mascara comes in both washable and waterproof formulas and is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that aren’t weighed down,” she previously explained in her review of the tube. “The outcome is more lengthening than thickening, which works really well for me. The biggest test though was seeing how well the formula held up throughout the day. My main complaint with drugstore mascaras is how they tend to flake and fade and I have to reapply them. But not this one. It held up even when I forgot I was wearing makeup and rubbed my eyes,” she added.

You can see @lexxtii develop the perfect amount of lift, volume, and definition—minus any clumping or spider lashes—in her TikTok.

Photo: L’Oréal Paris.

Our beauty writer is back at it with another viral mascara. L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift Washable Mascara was the talk of the town after TikToker Mikayla Nogueira posted about it. So, of course, Liz had to try it for herself. In her review of the product, she writes, “I’d say this is more of a lifting and lengthening mascara than a thick volumized one. But I love it. It’s maybe as good as my favorite drugstore mascara, Maybelline Sky High (That’s a bold statement from me.).” She continues, “Even better, the length lasted all day without smudging or flaking. It’s so good, I’m actually surprised it’s still in stock.”

