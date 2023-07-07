All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Fashion Week has brought out the best in everyone, with celebrities bringing their A-game to the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 shows. On July 4, Sydney Sweeney had one of the best looks of ’em all at the Giorgio Armani Privé show. Sweeney gave an Old Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe vibe with blonde hair and the perfect pop of red lipstick.

Sweeney is the face of Armani Beauty My Way Eau de Parfum ($120 at Sephora), as well as the brand’s makeup so of course artist Melissa Hernandez used it for her glam. On Instagram, Hernandez said she gave the actor a “French girl lip,” which made us seriously curious about what exactly she used. And now we know.

To complement Sweeney’s black Armani Privé gown, Hernandez gave the actor a classic glam of clean, fresh skin, a black cat-eye, and bold red lip.

Image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.

If you want to recreate the look at home, here’s what you’ll use. Hernandez prepped the skin with Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer ($44 at Sephora) and then applied Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation in shade 5.75 ($69 at Sephora). She concealed any imperfections with Power Fabric + Longwear Matte Concealer in shade 5 ($40 at Sephora). Next came Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder in shades 5.5 to set and 8 to bronze ($64 at Sephora).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Hernandez (@melissa.hernandez) For her sultry cat-eye makeup, Hernandez used Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in shade 12 ($36 at Sephora), a gold champagne hue. She added Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder in shade 8 ($64 at Sephora) in the creases for depth. The MUA used Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in shade 4 ($33 at Nordstrom) for the black wings and finished with Eccentrico Mascara ($33 at Nordstrom).

And that perfect red lip? Lip Power Satin Long Lasting Lipstick in shade 400 ($45 at Sephora), a neutral red with a pretty satin finish.