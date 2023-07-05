This TikTok-Viral Mascara That Holds Lash Curl Like a “Setting Lotion” Is 25% Off RN

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The drugstore beauty realm is always growing, welcoming the latest makeup innovations to shelves everywhere. And when it comes to mascara, it seems like every big brand drops a new tube once a year. But what about the mascaras of years past that lurk in the back of our drawer like a makeshift expired product graveyard? Well, thanks to TikTok, many beauty lovers are re-discovering timeless, affordable finds — like Maybelline’s The Falsies Push Up Angel Mascara — that put current mascara offerings to shame.

Maybelline

ICYMI the first time around, Maybelline’s The Falsies Push Up Angel Mascara was all the rage in 2016 when it first launched. With Gigi Hadid being the face of the campaign and wearing it during the Met Gala, where she and Zayn Malik went red-carpet official, the mascara was destined to be an absolute winner. Designed to give you the false lash effect without false lashes, Falsies Push Up Angel serves up a voluminous look at a budget-friendly price. The secret to its ability to help achieve long, separated, and thick lashes is in the curved wand, which plumps and lifts from the roots.

@katiehub.org was one of the first TikTok creators to pledge allegiance to this Maybelline mascara, first trying the product back in March of 2022. She started a series comparing other TikTok-viral tubes to Falsies Push Up Angel but always found that her lashes looked “fluffier” and “longer” with the Maybelline pick. “This mascara made me fall in love with mascara,” she said of Falsies Push Up Angel in a recent video, showing off a tattoo of the mascara’s wing logo that she got on her ankle.

RELATED: The 5 Absolute Best Maybelline Mascaras, According to TikTok

Based on more than 3,500 Amazon reviews, tons of TikTok clips, and one tattoo, it’s clear as day to see that people are huge fans of Falsies Push Up Angel. “What I most appreciated about this mascara is the lift it gives my lashes after I have curled them. Normally, my lashes point straight down, which is such a disappointment! This mascara acts as a setting lotion to hold the curl,” writes one reviewer. “The brush is also very good for getting each and every little lash, and it doesn’t smudge too much on the bottom lashes,” they add.

“I tried this on a whim, and it is as good if not better than those double and triple the price,” another happy shopper says, “It separates and lengthens, and I love that the wand is longer—for me, it gives me a little more control to get access to all my lashes. I will definitely be repurchasing.”

Luckily for us, we don’t have to wait ’til Amazon’s Prime Day begins to score an amazing price on Maybelline’s The Falsies Push Up Angel Mascara. It’s 25% off right now — and going fast. We suggest stocking up while you can!