The best tan will always be a faux tan. There’s just no amount of real tan that doesn’t damage your skin and put you at risk for skin cancer. That’s why we love self-tanner so much. It seems Selena Gomez does, too. She shared the secret behind her glow on Instagram in a series of sultry photos.

It looks like Gomez is in bed waiting for her glow to develop and decided to snap a few photos because she knows how good she looks. She has light makeup on (possibly some of her new Rare Beauty launches?!) and a pale pink lip, which really pops against her tan skin. She captioned the photo “@dolceglow tan before I tan ☀️,” revealing the brand she used to get her glow. (We’re ignoring the fact that she said she’s heading out to tan, too! Don’t forget your sunscreen, Selena.)

We’re not sure if Gomez did her faux tan at home with Dolce Glow products, such as the Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse in Medium to Dark ($51 at Ulta Beauty) and/or Self-Tanning Mist ($53 at Ulta Beauty). She also could have seen founder and tan artist Isabel Alysa for a personalized spray tan using her products. Either way, she’s a pretty shade of bronze that most likely will wash off to reveal the tan underneath.

Gomez’s friends and fans are losing it over her new photos. “Are you kidding?? This is beyond 🔥” wrote bestie Nicola Peltz Beckham. “Esoooo selenaaaaaa🔥” (translation: “Come on Selena”) said influencer Iris Beilin. Makeup artist Ash K. Holm left heart eyes, while Gomez’s manicurist Tom Bachik left some red hearts. Hairstylist Marissa Marino wrote “Ummmm ok 🔥🔥” and the post currently has more than eight million likes.

You can steal her glow by grabbing Dolce Glow products at Ulta Beauty.