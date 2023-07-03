All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re seeking ways to build up your natural lashes before succumbing to paying for lash extensions, consider your search possibly over. TikTok-viral Grande Cosmetics has just the solution: a conditioning mascara packed full of growth-enhancing ingredients that will treat your lashes throughout daily wear.

The black mascara contains peptides, panthenols and natural waxes that coat each individual lash for optimal volume and length. While you’ll instantly see a difference from simply applying it like a mascara, real, lasting results will come from use overtime. The included ingredients strengthen and fortify your lashes, protect from breakage and fall-out, and extend your natural follicles to their full length potential.

Starting July 9th through July 15, you can score the GrandeMASCARA for 40 percent off during Ulta’s Mascara Bonanza Sale, where plenty of top-selling formulas will be on rare discount. The lash-conditioning mascara itself will drop in price to $15.

Grande Cosmetics.

Don’t miss your chance during those dates. As reported from a consumer study, 31 users saw a 97 percent increase in length and a 94 percent increase in the health of their lashes, while 93 percent of testers claimed it left them with a clump-free appearance.

The mascara formula is water-resistant (so you can throw it in your vacation travel bag!), easily removable to prevent damage to your lashes every night, and suitable for contact lens wearers and those with existing lash extensions (that’s rare.)

RELATED: This Biotin Hair Growth Serum Stops Shedding After 1 Week—& It’s $15 RN

Reviewers can’t get enough of its results—it has a 4.6 approval rating at Ulta, where shoppers say it’s “everything they want in a mascara,” and that their lashes have “never looked so healthy” since using it.

Make your way over to Ulta on July 9th to score the GrandeMASCARA Conditioning Peptide Mascara for $15. Ahead of then, shop all of Ulta’s current beauty deals during its Summer Sale event.