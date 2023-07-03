All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When Independence Day weekend rolls around, we bet that the first things that come to mind are fireworks, BBQ, and beach vacations. But if you’re not thinking of the major discounts you can score, you’re seriously missing out. Amazon’s Prime Day is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait until then to score amazing deals on the products you’ve been eyeing this summer. There are tons of sales in every category this Fourth of July, but the beauty selections over at Amazon — namely mascaras — are especially impressive this year.

To help you quickly find top deals (and get back to enjoying time with friends and family), we rounded up the best Fourth of July mascara deals happening right now on Amazon. You’ll find TikTok-viral picks like Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascaras , plus tried-and-true classics like Urban Decay’s Perversion Volumizing Mascara and L’Oreal Paris’ Lash Paradise . Plus, if you’re a Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial), you’ll receive free, fast shipping on your order.

So, get those credit cards ready — here are the best mascaras on sale for the 4th of July at Amazon.

Maybelline New York

Our editors love this TikTok-famous pick from Maybelline ’cause it truly lasts all day long — no flaking, smudging, or fading. If you’re looking for a mascara that gives a lengthened appearance, all while darkening the color of your lashes, Lash Sensational needs to be in your cart now.

Amazon

Urban Decay’s Perversion Mascara provides incredible coverage, coating every single lash, no matter how small, thanks to the tapered brush tip. The slick and creamy formula leaves your lashes with a fanned-out, soft finish that is easily buildable and doesn’t get clumpy between layers.

L’Oreal Paris

TikToker @katiehub.org first put us on to the Lash Paradise mascara in March, saying, “This is probably one of my top five volumizing mascaras now. Zero clumps, perfect volume, I love it.” She gave the tube a 9 out of 10 overall rating, which is pretty on par with what over 110,000 Amazon shoppers think, too.

Covergirl

This bright orange tube is far from being new to the beauty scene. But thanks to TikTok, the drugstore classic is getting well-deserved hype once again for curling even the straightest of lashes for up to three (!) days. Even better: the formula is water and smudge-resistant.

L’Oreal Paris

If the only mascara color your eyelashes have ever known is black, this is your sign to try L’Oreal Paris’ Bold Eye Mascara . The volumizing formula that comes right off with a cleansing balm is available in 13 colors, from bright cobalt blue and daring dark green to classic black and warming brown.

Too Faced

Does Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara even need an introduction at this point? With a buzzy name and reputation for volumizing the thinnest of lashes, this mascara is truly worth the try — especially now, when it’s nearly 20 percent off.

essence

Get your two new favorite mascaras in one click to save this 4th of July. Over 300 thousand shoppers swear by Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara for a dramatic, faux-without-fake-lashes look, and over 20 thousand fans adore Lash Princess Curl Mascara for a clump-free curl. Use separately depending on your makeup ~vibes~, or layer the two formulas for the ultimate lash upgrade.