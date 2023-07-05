The Best Target Foundations Include a $6 Dupe of the TikTok-Viral Il Makiage Formula

In a world of BB creams and tinted moisturizers, the term “foundation” hardly ever gets thrown around anymore. That’s because this more traditional makeup product has seriously been upgraded over the years to products that include more skin-loving ingredients that moisturize the skin and make it look like it has a “filter effect,” vs. the foundations of our mother’s and grandmother’s time that appeared thicker, more weighted, and more cakey.

So what makes a makeup product a foundation? Well, typically, foundations include medium to full coverage options, so you they’re great to wear during special events, photoshoots, or even just on a regular day when you want to hide acne scars, discoloration, or anything that’s irritating your skin. Foundations work more so to cover the surface of your skin, whereas BB creams and tinted moisturizers work like skincare with the bonus of coverage, but there are some foundations that still include skincare ingredients, which you’ll see below. So with that knowledge under your belt, here are a few of the best foundations available at Target that come with great coverage and an even better price tag.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

This foundation in a stick (plus SPF!) is a TikTok favorite for a reason. It’s made with collagen to help plump the skin’s surface and goes on so smooth for medium coverage that’s definitely buildable. This is kind of a concealer-foundation hybrid, since it can be used as both and is perfect for all skin types.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Oil Free Liquid Foundation

If oily skin and large pores are a problem for you, this is the foundation to add to your cart fast. It’s so good, on reviewer wrote, “This is my go-to foundation. Light but provides nice coverage. Even though I have sensitive, dry skin (and I’m 57 yrs old), using this product has never resulted in irritated or broken-out skin. Natural and glowy.” It comes in over 25 shades so you can find your perfect match.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation

This is a lightweight, creamy foundation that has a matte finish, making it perfect for anyone with normal or oily skin. It’ll also stay put for 24 hours. If you have acne-prone skin, this formula won’t clog pores but will fully cover any imperfections. One reviewer loves that they can skip the powder application thanks to this formula, writing, “You don’t need much powder after using it because it dries very matte, but it is full coverage and doesn’t separate, especially if you use a great primer and setting spray.”

e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation

This is a great foundation to choose if you’re looking for a more affordable version of the Il Makiage foundation. This one will run you just $6 for the same full coverage. It’s great for all skin types and has medium to full coverage. One reviewer wrote that it’s “one of the best foundations ever; it is very lightweight and gives you an amazing finish.”

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Foundation

If you have dry skin or need to switch formulas when the harsh winter wind hits, look for a foundation that has hyaluronic acid in the formula, like this Neutrogena foundation. It will boost moisture on the skin’s barrier while still covering with a lightweight, water gel formula. One reviewer wrote, “Love this product! The coverage is light and feels natural – not heavy or oily. This is my new favorite for everyday natural facial tint and moisture.”