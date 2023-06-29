Taylor Swift Used This Liquid Eyeliner to Achieve Her Signature Cat Eye

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Besides a bold red lip, you’ll pretty much never catch Taylor Swift without winged liner. There’s nobody else that does perfect little flicks like Taylor, which leads us to believe that whatever eyeliner she uses must be magical. So, how exactly can you achieve the cat-eye look that the singer is known for?

Unsurprising to us, Taylor has previously reached for Pat McGrath Labs’ Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black. This doesn’t come as a huge shock because she has long been a fan of the brand, even donning a full face of Pat McGrath Labs for her “Bejeweled” music video.

But this liquid liner isn’t just any old pen. Its waterproof formula lasts for up to 24 hours, per the brand, and doesn’t slip and slide everywhere. Instead of running, transferring, or skipping, the liner provides beautiful, bold pigment.

You also get super precise application thanks to the pen’s skinny Flexi-Art tip. It’ll help you create the sharpest wing, whether you’re going for a fine line or a dramatic line.

Coming from Pat McGrath herself, “This waterproof formulation that lays down a luxe, velvety finish that stays the night and looks just as haute the next day, I can’t think of anything more major than an eyeliner that lasts from dusk-til-dawn-til-beyond.”

Taylor used the quick-drying eyeliner in the intense shade, Xtreme Black. However, if you want something a little more subtle try out the coffee-brown version.

This precise liner is so good, it’s got everyone in the reviews section talking. “Why try anything else?” one wrote. “I’ve re-bought this at least five times. You will not get a blacker liner with such precision and fast-drying results. Just call off the dogs, the search is over.”

“I can’t say enough good things about this liner! The nib applies a winged liner perfectly, it glides on like a dream, and is very black, actually giving definition to my eyes,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “Most eyeliners that are black show as a muted gray on me. Not this one! I’ll be picking up the Blk Coffee shade and matching pencil liners as well. Love!”

You heard the shoppers! We’ll do the favor of calling off the dogs for you, because they’re right, your search for the best liquid eyeliner is over. Pick up Pat McGrath Labs’ Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner for $35 at Sephora to copy Taylor’s signature look with a product she has actually used.