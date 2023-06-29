By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
As fireworks light up the night sky and the smell of barbecues fills the air, Independence Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate all things American, including the love for beauty and self-expression. (That’s what the Founding Fathers wanted, right?!) And what better way to indulge than with Sephora’s highly anticipated Fourth of July sale? Prepare to upgrade your beauty game with up to 50 percent off hundreds of products from brands including Pat McGrath, Tarte, Bobbi Brown, and so much more.
Whether you’re looking to restock your favorite staples, discover new cult-favorite products, or explore the world of clean beauty, this sale is the perfect opportunity to indulge your beauty cravings. You have the entire long weekend to shop so while you’re sitting by the pool or on the couch in the AC (no judgments) scroll through some of our favorites to get you started.
Four shades of this best-selling, long-wearing eyeliner are half off, including the ultra-cool Blue Ashes and Madder Red.
Choose from 32 shades of this smoothing and brightening full-coverage concealer for half off.
$30 was a bit steep for this great — but small — 3-piece eye treatment kit. But at $18? Yes, please!
Green eyeshadow is still trending like crazy so it’s the perfect time to pick up Urban Decay’s 12-pan palette with greens, neutrals, and earthy tones in shimmers, mattes, and metallics.
The Golden shade of this creamy highlighter duo is on sale and we’re not sure why but we’re seriously happy about it. The highlighter and balm together give skin the prettiest glow.
This six-piece, travel-size makeup and skincare set was already a great deal but at $20 off? A total score. There’s even a full-size eyeliner in here.
Choose from 35 shades of this creamy, medium-coverage powder foundation with a lightweight, buildable formula and a natural, matte finish.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.