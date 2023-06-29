All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As fireworks light up the night sky and the smell of barbecues fills the air, Independence Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate all things American, including the love for beauty and self-expression. (That’s what the Founding Fathers wanted, right?!) And what better way to indulge than with Sephora’s highly anticipated Fourth of July sale? Prepare to upgrade your beauty game with up to 50 percent off hundreds of products from brands including Pat McGrath, Tarte, Bobbi Brown, and so much more.

Whether you’re looking to restock your favorite staples, discover new cult-favorite products, or explore the world of clean beauty, this sale is the perfect opportunity to indulge your beauty cravings. You have the entire long weekend to shop so while you’re sitting by the pool or on the couch in the AC (no judgments) scroll through some of our favorites to get you started.

KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

Four shades of this best-selling, long-wearing eyeliner are half off, including the ultra-cool Blue Ashes and Madder Red.

Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer

Choose from 32 shades of this smoothing and brightening full-coverage concealer for half off.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Eye Trio Sampler

$30 was a bit steep for this great — but small — 3-piece eye treatment kit. But at $18? Yes, please!

Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette

Green eyeshadow is still trending like crazy so it’s the perfect time to pick up Urban Decay’s 12-pan palette with greens, neutrals, and earthy tones in shimmers, mattes, and metallics.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo

The Golden shade of this creamy highlighter duo is on sale and we’re not sure why but we’re seriously happy about it. The highlighter and balm together give skin the prettiest glow.

Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Luxury Beauty Sampler Set

This six-piece, travel-size makeup and skincare set was already a great deal but at $20 off? A total score. There’s even a full-size eyeliner in here.

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Powder Foundation

Choose from 35 shades of this creamy, medium-coverage powder foundation with a lightweight, buildable formula and a natural, matte finish.