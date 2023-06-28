All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everyone is out there talking about why Selena Gomez unfollowed so many people on Instagram, including Zayn Malik, and what it all means. While it is curious, I prefer to mind my own business when it comes to my girl’s personal life. What I am freaking out over? New Rare Beauty launches! Gomez teased new makeup on her Instagram on Friday with the caption “New @rarebeauty coming soon…” It had me wondering what it is that’s new on her face all weekend. Now, we know.

Gomez was not only teasing us, but she was also being a little sneaky. Because it looks like there are possibly all three Rare Beauty launches on her face. Because she’s not just launching one product — she’s launching all three: All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, Brow Harmony Precision Pencil, and Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner.

Each newbie is launching one a different date and there are different shades and uses for each. I know these are going to sell quickly so I’m breaking it all down for you, below.

Brow Harmony Precision Pencil

First up, out July 1, is the Brow Harmony Precision Pencil in six shades: Soft Blonde, Rich Taupe, Warm Brown, Cool Brown, Deep Brown, and Soft Black. The long-lasting, waterproof pencil has a fine-angled tip to create those precise, hair-like strokes. I’m not sure if the brand is discontinuing the OG Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel (it’s currently half-off online) but I was a big fan of it. I’ll have to see how this one stacks up.

All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick

I don’t think of Rare Beauty as a full-face beat kind of brand. It’s much more wearable for every day. The new All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick seems perfect for that. Out Jul 6, the creamy gel eyeshadow comes in six shades: Well-Being (a soft pink), Integrity (a champagne), Contentment (a rose taupe), Growth (a copper), Compassion (a burgundy), and Adventure (a bronze). You can use them as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, highlighter — really, anything you want. They’re fade-proof, transfer-proof, and crease-resistant, with a built-in sharpener for a precise tip.

Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner

Rare Beauty already has a popular liquid eyeliner so it makes sense an easy-to-use, waterproof gel pencil would be next. Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner comes in three shades: True Black (a black), True Brown (a brown), and Compassion (a burgundy). In a statement, Gomez says she likes this eyeliner pencil “for soft definition and tightlining. It lasts all day, even on the waterline.” It’s also out July 6.