Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale Has Olaplex & Tula For Up to 50% Off

This is a run, don't walk type of sitch.
Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale 2023
Ulta Beauty
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret that Ulta Beauty throws some of the most amazing sales throughout the year (hello, 21 Days of Beauty, Gorgeous Hair Event, and Love Your Skin Event). And during the summer months, the deals on your fave skincare, perfumes, makeup, and haircare get even hotter with the Big Summer Sale, happening now all the way through Saturday, June 15.

From buy one, get one free travel-friendly minis and jumbo-sized versions of your go-to shampoos to all the mascaras you could ever need, Ulta Beauty is making it easy to keep your makeup bag full this summer. For three weeks, you can score huge savings (we’re talkin’ upwards of 50 percent off) on celeb-loved and TikTok-viral brands like Olaxplex, Tula, Peter Thomas Roth, Briogeo, Tarte, IT Cosmetics, and tons more. There’s no need to put in a promo code at checkout. However, the deals themselves are time-sensitive. In most cases, you’ve only got a week to shop those specific discounts (aka, you better hit “add to cart” ASAP).

Below, find the best deals during Ulta’s Big Summer Sale, including editor-loved beauty finds.

Week 1 Deals: June 25 to July 1

Ulta is starting their Big Summer Sale off strong, with up to 30 percent off hair straightenersleave-in treatmentspress-on nails, and selects from the MUA-favorite makeup brand, Morphe, and TikTok-viral brand, TreeHut. For all the online shoppers out there, you can score 30 percent off suncare from Coola and Coco & Eve, as well as picks from Juvia’s Place and Youthforia. If you’re looking to splurge on big-ticket skincare tools, this is the week to do it, as Foreo, Nuface, and DERMAFLASH are up to 30 percent off.

Editor Picks:

Glamnetic material girl press on nails
Ulta Beauty

Glamnetic Material Girl Press-On Nails

$10.50 $15 30% Off
Buy Now
tula Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer
Ulta Beauty

Tula Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Moisturizer

$39.20 $56 30% Off
Buy Now
tree hut strawberry shea sugar scrub
Ulta Beauty

Tree Hut Strawberry Shea Sugar Scrub

$8.39 $10.49 20% Off
Buy Now
Nuface Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose
Ulta Beauty

Nuface Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose

$183.75 $245 25% Off
Buy Now

Week 2 Deals: July 2 to July 

Expect plenty of skincare must-haves to be marked down 30 percent this week, including Sunday Riley’s depuffing eye creamDermalogica’s vitamin C serum, and First Aid Beauty’s SPF 30 mineral sunscreen. For all of your summer ‘dos, you’ll find select curlers and hairsprays at 30 percent off. Ulta even has your hair-down-there taken care of, with 30 percent off hair removal, waxing, and shaving selects.

Editor’s Picks:

Sebastian shaper hairsprau
Ulta Beauty

Sebastian Shaper Hairspray

$15.75 $22.50 30% Off
Buy Now
Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum
Ulta Beauty

Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum

$51.80 $74 30% Off
Buy Now
Urban Decay Naked Your Way Mini Eyeshadow Palettes
Ulta Beauty

Urban Decay Naked Your Way Mini Eyeshadow Palettes

$23.10 $33 30% Off
Buy Now

Week 3 Deals: July 9 to July 15

The final week of the sale is well worth the wait. You can restock your perfume stash or find your signature scent with luxury fragrances for 30 percent off from brands like Ellis Brooklyn, Armani, Lancôme, and Viktor & Rolf. This sale is also your sign to trash the expired mascara you’ve been using and replace it with a few fresh tubes from Urban Decay, Tarte, and IT Cosmetics, saving 40 percent while you’re at it. And for all of your hair needs, you’ll find select hair dryers, styling tools, and brushes, also 30 percent off. Top off your routine (and cart) with a fun loofa or exfoliating brush for the ultimate spa experience.

Ellis Brooklyn West
Ulta BeautyUlta

Ellis Brooklyn West Eau de Parfum

$75.60 $108 30% Off
Buy Now
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara
Ulta Beauty

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara

$16.80 $28 40% Off
Buy Now
Ulta Beauty

Khiel’s Ultra Facial Cream

$16.80 $24 30% Off
Buy Now
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer
Ulta Beauty

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer

$30.10 $43 30% Off
Buy Now
