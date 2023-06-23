All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When I first saw a review of Makeup By Mario’s Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil, I was confused by the creator’s take on the new product. She said it was perfect for those who don’t like a lot of pigment in their blush but want to build up to color. She was either 1) using the wrong brush with it or 2) the wrong product because this cream blush had a lot more pigment than I expected. In fact, I think it has the perfect amount.

No, it’s not like Rare Beauty’s blush pigment but this is an entirely different product. This blush is glowy and dewy — perfect for summer when the most foundation I wear is BB cream. (I love the Rare Beauty one too but for different makeup days.)

In his latest TikTok video, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic explains his two favorite ways to use Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil. “Use it directly on top of foundation [and setting powder], which I’ll do for you on one side, and then I’m going to show you the way I do it on set every day, I like to put it over powder to get that really natural, cloud-like skin feeling.”

My skin is on the dryer side so it tends to stay put for most of the day without fading. But if you’re a bit more oily, you can add setting powder on top (which will mute the color a bit) or apply a similar powder shade of blush on top for extra grip.

I’m obsessed with the way the blush’s hyaluronic acid makes my skin feel soft and the pearlescent pigments give the skin a luminous finish without being glittery. It’s that perfect glowy mix of highlighter and blush — but you only need one product.

Mario likes to apply Blush Veil onto the lips to create a monochromatic makeup look, which I’m definitely going to try. He also likes applying the blush to the apples of the cheeks, blending up and out to give a more lifted appearance. Instead of swiping, you have to stipple the brush onto the skin for an even application. Take leftover product on the brush and apply it to the forehead, nose, and chin to make the look feel balanced and natural-looking. You can even add it to where the cheek meets the undereye to disguise dark circles, he says.

There are six shades to choose from, one prettier than the next. I don’t know how these are still in stock at Sephora but trust me, hurry. And if you want to see it in action, I love these videos from @jay0mg, @mexicanbutjapanese, and @schaebreezy_. I tried it too!