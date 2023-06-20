J.Lo Says This $28 Mascara ‘Is The Most Important Part’ of Her Makeup Routine

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Somehow, some way, Jennifer Lopez always manages to have the most beautiful, fluttery lashes. And while you’d expect the celeb to be using some fancy schmancy, gold-encased, designer mascara, she actually wants to put you onto a tube that’s available for $28 on Amazon.

In her Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, J.Lo nearly forgets to tend to her lashes, but at the end of the video, she whips out a plain black tube that is none other than IT Cosmetics’ Superhero Mascara

. She gently swipes the product onto her upper and lower lashes and says, “This is the most important part.” J.Lo could completely forget to put any makeup on her eyes and she’d still look like a goddess, but this formula just adds a little extra oomph to her lashes and overall look.

What makes this lengthening mascara

good enough for this beauty icon is the Lash-Changing Power Brush that lifts and separates each and every lash from root to tip. The wand gives your eyelashes a fuller and more fanned-out look, as is very evident in J.Lo’s YouTube GRWM. IT Cosmetics also utilizes its own Elastic Stretch Technology that “stretches the look of your lashes for a visibly longer effect,” per the brand.

Photo: IT Cosmetics.

Besides the applicator and technology, the formula is chock-full of lash-loving ingredients. You’ll find hydrolyzed collagen, biotin and peptides on the product’s ingredient list. Now what does each do, you might be asking?

Hydrolyzed collagen, per the brand, promotes hair elasticity so that your lashes remain smooth. On top of that biotin keeps your hair looking healthy, while peptides soften and condition lashes. With ingredients as good as these ones, it’s no wonder why this mascara delivers on volume and length.

You can get J.Lo-level lashes with one quick and easy coat of IT Cosmetics’ Superhero Mascara

. However, the formula is meant to be super buildable, so for even more drama, simply wiggle additional coats of the mascara through your lashes, starting at the root and brushing up through the tips. The mascara also delivers on color payoff, covering your lash hairs in the most striking Super Black pigment.

One shopper said this mascara is “Almost falsies but they’re YOURS,” adding, “You’ll love how you can build this up to long, lush lashes!”

In terms of the Superhero Mascara

’s lasting power, another reviewer wrote, “After a long search buying mascara after mascara, I’ve found it! This makes my lashes look amazing and stay out all day. I started to have huge issues with smudging after I switched to cream foundation and make-up and most other mascaras have me looking like a raccoon by mid-day. This stays out and yet, is easy to remove when the day is done.”

It’s safe to say that J.Lo’s makeup picks never miss. Grab the exact mascara she loves for $28 at Amazon

and Ulta.