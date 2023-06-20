All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a fact that most of us discover new beauty products these days from our FYP. Skincare, haircare and makeup that was once collecting dust begin to fly off shelves thanks to a good review that racks up thousands, millions and even billions of views. From there, the find in question passes from creator to creator, picking up steam until the product sells out. But in the beauty space, there’s always competition. And this summer, we’re seeing tons of debate on which TikTok-viral bronzing sticks give the best sunkissed look.

While bronzers come in many formulas — think creams, liquids, and powders — Tiktokers rave about bronzer sticks specifically for their extra convenient packaging and user-friendliness. To get that coveted “glow from within” look with a bronzing stick, all you have to do is apply the product straight from the tube, blending the bronzer in with either a damp beauty sponge, brush or your fingers. Bronzing sticks can even help sculpt your face, giving your face a more lifted appearance when applied high on the cheekbones and a more round appearance when applied low on the cheekbones.

Ready to see what all the influencer hype is about? Keep scrolling for the five best TikTok-viral bronzing sticks available at Sephora, Ulta, Amazon, Target and more.

Rare Beauty

“This blended in like an absolute dream,” beauty content creator Mikayla Nogueira says of Rare Beauty’s Bronzer Stick in this TikTok video. “You can see it gives so much warmth to my face … it’s honestly iconic.”

Tag Views: 1.5 Billion

Merit

Merit is known on TikTok for its minimalistic, multipurpose makeup staples — especially the Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer. “It has the consistency of butter, and I love it,” TikToker Sarah Wolak says in her review of the product. “I think this is my new favorite bronzer, no joke.”

Tag Views: 922.8 Million

Milk Makeup

TikTok Jas says in a clip that Milk Makeup’s Bronzer Stick is “one of her all-time favorite bronzers,” as it gives her “the most perfect sunkissed look [that] we all want for the summer.” She adds that the creamy formula “applies like a dream” and is “buildable” if you’d like a bold look.

Tag Views: 129.2 Million

Pixi

TikTokers love Pixi’s Stick Bronzer for its hydrating, weightless formula and oval-like twist-up packaging that helps you create the perfect cheekbone sculpt. If you’re looking for a bronzer with a radiant, pearlescent finish, add this to cart.

Tag Views: 50.3 Million

LYS Beauty

LYS Beauty’s $20 Bronzer Stick went viral thanks to MUA Meredith Duxbury calling the product “pure magic” in a recent TikTok video. Mikayla Nogueira agreed with Meredith’s sentiment, saying in a stitch, “It’s extremely easy to blend this out. It just melts into the skin.”

Tag Views: 30.7 Million