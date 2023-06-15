All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s no end to the amount of beauty products that go viral on TikTok each and every day. It’s a never-ending cycle, but this one bronzer stick caught my eye. LYS Beauty’s No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick has gone viral thanks to Meredith Duxbury and Mikayla Nogueira. And now, the rest of TikTok has joined in on singing its praises.

It all started with @meredithduxbury posting a GRWM video where she chats with her viewers about her signature foundation technique. The TikTok garnered 9.9 million views, with fans quick to ask Meredith about the $20 bronzer she used. The content creator literally had to post a second video to rave about the product (and that one got 9.3 million views). Fans were blown away by how easily her bronzer blended out. So, let’s dive in.

Meredith explains that she first taps the No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick onto her skin with a brush and follows that up with a beauty blender. The initial harsh lines of contour suddenly disappear and turn into one seamless, snatched canvas for the rest of her makeup. The TikToker calls it “pure magic,” and after watching both videos, I completely understand.

I get it even more after watching @mikaylanogueira’s TikTok, which has amassed 7.3 million views. “That is ridiculously creamy. Holy crap, how do they do that? How do they do that in a stick form? It like turns into like a liquid when it touches the skin,” says Mikayla. “It’s extremely easy to blend this out. It just melts into the skin. I get it, Meredith.”

Coming in five different shades (two of which are sold out at Sephora right now), LYS Beauty’s viral bronzer stick is clean, talc-free, vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. It’s also, as Mikayla pointed out, incredibly creamy and blendable. As its product name would suggest, you can use it as both a bronzer and a contour to sculpt and define your complexion.

The ingredients that allow the bronzer to apply smooth like butter and make your skin look so sun-kissed include rosehip oil, green tea extract and sodium hyaluronate. So your skin is not only going to look amazing, but it’s going to feel amazing, too. Antioxidant-rich rosehip oil helps fade dark spots and moisturize the skin, while green tea extract calms. To top it off, sodium hyaluronate hydrates and plumps alongside niacinamide, which controls oil production.

If you’ve been searching for a bronzer that makes your skin warm and glowy rather than patchy and dry, the No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick is about to become your new best friend.

