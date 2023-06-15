Taylor Swift Keeps Wearing This Red Lipstick & We Need It Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one makeup trend Taylor Swift absolutely owns, it’s a red lip. She rocks this bold color quite literally everywhere—from red carpets and music videos to her concerts and even while strolling down the street. And if it’s Taylor Swift’s signature look, we of course have to get to the bottom of which exact lipstick is responsible for her iconic pout. The thing is, Taylor is typically pretty secretive about her fave beauty products. Fortunately, Pat McGrath is no gatekeeper. The makeup artist and CEO and founder of Pat McGrath Labs spilled all of Taylor’s fave products from the brand.

We’re specifically talking about the products used in the singer’s “Bejeweled” music video. Taylor’s striking red lip is to die for. So which Pat product is she wearing? She’s serving look after look in the LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in shade Elson 4 (which she also wore on the 2022 VMAs red carpet).

Now this selection doesn’t come as a huge shock to us since the makeup artist did fans a huge solid and bundled Taylor’s faves into special ‘Taylor-Made’ kits. The lip-specific set, along with the lipstick in Elson 4, are completely sold out on the brand’s site right now. But thanks to the makeup and TSwift heavens, the LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick is available for $34 at Sephora. Hurry, fast, before it sells out at this retailer, too!

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs.

Now let’s get into what makes this red lipstick so good that it earned a rare stamp of approval from Taylor herself. First off, it’s a liquid lipstick, but not like the ones that leave your pout dry and crusty. This Pat formula is lightweight, velvety and comfortable to wear. Not to mention, it gives you a smooth, soft matte finish that lasts for up to 12 hours. It has such great lasting power also because it’s smudge- and transfer-proof.

The LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick feels like a “second skin,” according to the brand, and that’s because the formula uses a proprietary stretch effect. Simply swipe the applicator along your lips for a super-saturated look. The teardrop shape of the brush allows you to line, fill and blend the product to perfection.

It’s no wonder Taylor keeps gliding this lipstick on, but let’s hear what Sephora shoppers are saying, too. The product has earned a 4.6-star overall rating, which is quite impressive if you ask us.

“I wore this all day today as a wear test for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, and let me tell you, this lipstick is amazing,” raved one Swiftie. “I am nine hours into my day and I haven’t had to reapply at all and it hasn’t moved. Love it!”

“I’ve been lusting after Pat McGrath’s makeup and when my trusted red finally hit pan, I knew it was time. Y’ALL. Throw away all of your red lippies, this is the one,” another one wrote. “It slides on thick and matte and dries quickly, though there is a light smudge (NOT transfer!) that can happen if you’re not careful.”

The verdict is in: Pat McGrath Lab’s LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 is everything and more. Shimmy on over to Sephora and add this lipstick to your cart so you can twin with Taylor ASAP. And if you’re going to her Eras Tour, you should definitely put some pep in your step before the lipstick sells out.