I think we can all agree that full-coverage foundations, velvet lipsticks, and thick mascaras make us feel miserable in warm weather. So this summer, as the heat of June kicks in, we’re setting our sights on skin-friendly finds that give us that “no makeup” makeup look. It’s all about prioritizing skincare through makeup, and Kosas — the TikTok viral makeup brand whose products are formulated with skin-nourishing ingredients — lives by the “your skin, but better” motto all year-round.

Luckily for us, we won’t have to break the bank to upgrade our makeup bag before the super sweaty season hits — the beloved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Mandy Moore, and Drew Barrymore brand is offering 20 percent off its entire website from now through June 20 during the Kosas Summer Sale.

From soft, blurring concealer and a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast to volumizing brow gels and complexion-perfecting foundation, there are so many must-have summer makeup essentials to shop at Kosas. All you have to do is add your fave products to cart to get the discount. And with free shipping on US orders over $40 plus free returns, you really can’t go wrong.

Ahead, find the 5 best products to shop for during the Kosas Summer Sale.

Hailey Bieber has sung this products praises multiple times. She revealed to Vogue in her date night GRWM that in addition to applying the concealer on blemishes and under her eyes, she also applies the product along her jawline for a “lifted” and “sculpted look.”

“I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she gushed.

Kosas’ rolled out their first suncreen in April, and it has instantly become a staple. DreamBeam is a mineral SPF 40 formula that protects against UV rays while hydrating the skin with plumping peptides, skin barrier stregthening ceramides, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid.

Through a powerful blend of AHAs (shikimic, mandelic, and lactic), the alumium-free Chemistry Deodorant pulls triple duty, treating BO, preventing ingrown hairs, and brightening armpits.

Keep your brows in line with this lightweight tinted brow gel. Essential hair care ingredients infused in the formula — think castor oil, panthenol provitamin B5, and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 — condition each strand, supporting your current brow health and promoting future growth.

If you want a flawless complexion, add this product to your cart immediately. The sister of the famous Revealer Concealer, this foundation plumps skin with hylauranic acid and peptides. Plus, its available in 36 shades.