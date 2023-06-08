All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It used to be that a product when viral on TikTok every other week and flew off the shelves, making it impossible to get your hands on. But these days, actually great viral products don’t happen very often so when they do, I take a second look. That’s what happened when I saw everyone posting about Yves Saint Laurent’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick. I’ve tried the formula before and I’m in love with the shine it leaves behind. So, when I saw my favorite beauty girls waxing poetically about their must-have shades, I knew we had a viral hit on our hands.

What makes YSL’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick feel so unique is how it’s a gloss and a lipstick in one. It melts right onto your lips just like a nourishing lip balm thanks to the addition of vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. But unlike a tinted lip balm, there’s a good amount of pigment that actually lasts on your lips for a few hours. There’s a sheer color, but the rest are pretty medium-coverage.

There were nine shades but YSL just added three more to the mix. One of the most popular, especially with influencers like Mikayla Nogueira, is 02 Sweet Pink (clear with a pink hue), while Alix Earle loves 15 Showcasing Nude (sheer nude). Toni Bravo tried the three new shades on her darker skin tone and they all look amazing. Seriously. But 14 Scenic Brown (sheer brown) is especially good on her.

Now, if shopping YSL’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick is in your budget, go for it. Even the smell alone makes me happy. But if it’s not, don’t stress. Cosmeticschemist Alex Padgett found us some affordable alternatives. She posted about them on TikTok, while admitting she does like YSL’s version but found it to be sold out everywhere. (They’re online now!)

Padgett looked for other lippies that had similar ingredients and would give lips a similar look and feel. She likes Rom&nd Glasting Melting Balm ($17.90 at Amazon

), for its hydrating feel and ultra-shine finish, as well as Wet n Wild Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick ($2.18 at Amazon

). Follow her for more recommendations!