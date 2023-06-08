Read Next: From Glazed Donut Nails to Mismatched Manicures, How to Recreate All Of Hailey Bieber’s Viral Mani Trends
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
titkok beauty

YSL’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick Has TikTokers Totally Obsessed

Plus, affordable dupes.
ysl candy glaze
TikTok.
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It used to be that a product when viral on TikTok every other week and flew off the shelves, making it impossible to get your hands on. But these days, actually great viral products don’t happen very often so when they do, I take a second look. That’s what happened when I saw everyone posting about Yves Saint Laurent’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick. I’ve tried the formula before and I’m in love with the shine it leaves behind. So, when I saw my favorite beauty girls waxing poetically about their must-have shades, I knew we had a viral hit on our hands.

What makes YSL’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick feel so unique is how it’s a gloss and a lipstick in one. It melts right onto your lips just like a nourishing lip balm thanks to the addition of vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. But unlike a tinted lip balm, there’s a good amount of pigment that actually lasts on your lips for a few hours. There’s a sheer color, but the rest are pretty medium-coverage.

@bonitravo

i MISSED filming in my car LA needs to bring the sun back out NOW i am asking politely!! #yslcandyglaze #blackgirlmakeup

♬ original sound – Toni Bravo

There were nine shades but YSL just added three more to the mix. One of the most popular, especially with influencers like Mikayla Nogueira, is 02 Sweet Pink (clear with a pink hue), while Alix Earle loves 15 Showcasing Nude (sheer nude). Toni Bravo tried the three new shades on her darker skin tone and they all look amazing. Seriously. But 14 Scenic Brown (sheer brown) is especially good on her.

ysl candy glaze

Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick

$39



Buy Now

Now, if shopping YSL’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick is in your budget, go for it. Even the smell alone makes me happy. But if it’s not, don’t stress. Cosmeticschemist Alex Padgett found us some affordable alternatives. She posted about them on TikTok, while admitting she does like YSL’s version but found it to be sold out everywhere. (They’re online now!)

Padgett looked for other lippies that had similar ingredients and would give lips a similar look and feel. She likes Rom&nd Glasting Melting Balm ($17.90 at Amazon
), for its hydrating feel and ultra-shine finish, as well as Wet n Wild Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick ($2.18 at Amazon
). Follow her for more recommendations!

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster

Comments

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Top Chef’ 20 finale recap: ‘World All-Stars’ crowned its champion in ‘Fin’
‘Top Chef’ 20 finale recap: ‘World All-Stars’ crowned its champion in ‘Fin’
SNL’s Chloe Fineman Spoofs HBO’s The Idol (and Lily-Rose Depp Loves It)
SNL’s Chloe Fineman Spoofs HBO’s The Idol (and Lily-Rose Depp Loves It)
I wish Marvel had the guts to deliver this huge Secret Invasion twist
I wish Marvel had the guts to deliver this huge Secret Invasion twist
PJ Harding Captures the Joy and Cost of Love in ‘A Dangerous Thing’
rollingstone
PJ Harding Captures the Joy and Cost of Love in ‘A Dangerous Thing’
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad