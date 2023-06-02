Supergoop! Launched Its First-Ever Lipstick & Shades Are Already Selling Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You know you have to wear sunscreen every day, on your face every morning and on your face and body when you know you’re going to be spending the day in the sun. (And don’t forget to reapply!) But there’s a small, delicate part of our face we sometimes forget: our lips. Supergoop! is making it fun to protect your pout with the new Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick.

This isn’t just your basic tinted lip balm with SPF. These are real lipsticks with tons of pigment, plus 100 percent mineral SPF protection (zinc oxide 17.5 percent). The formula is soft and hydrating but not as sheer as you’d expect. You get real color here with your sun protection.

Shades include High Five (a warm terracotta), Lucky Me (a rose), Obsessed (a fuschia), Love You More (a raisin plum), and Hey Y’all (a bright coral). Lipshade can be swiped on for a soft tint of color or layered for a high-pigment, full-coverage look.

What makes the formula so moisturizing is a blend of mango, shea and murumuru butters, plus plant-derived oils, natural peptides and portulaca pilosa extracts for plumpness. It also has a slight peppermint smell so one swipe leaves you feeling fresh. The finish is a natural satin, not too glossy or matte.

You can a new shade every day, no matter your plans, and you’ll forget you’re even protecting your skin. That’s the most important thing when it comes to sun care. It’s supposed to be easy and fit in with your routine. If it’s complicated — or doesn’t work well — you’re just not going to use it and you’ll leave your skin prone to skin cancer, and at the very least, wrinkles and sun spots.

Supergoop! already has a cult following for its glowy Glowscreen SPF 40 ($38 at Supergoop!) and invisible Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($38 at Supergoop!). There’s also the new Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 ($42 at Supergoop!) and now, a lipstick to add to your roster.

The ultra-wearable shade Lucky Me is already sold out at Sephora but its available on Supergoop!’s website. Hurry and grab your fave.