This $9 Sofia Richie-Approved Mascara Creates Lashes That ‘Strongly Resemble Extensions’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s no doubt about it: Sofia Richie is quickly becoming the Internet’s latest ‘It Girl.’ Ever since the celeb began posting wedding content on TikTok, viewers have been in a chokehold over her style and beauty picks. While her closet may scream quiet luxury, her makeup routine is actually more attainable, with affordable finds such as the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

in the mix.

“I am horrible with mascara, like mascara will just run down my face all night and I won’t notice. My friends call me raccoon eyes because my mascara goes down to here,” Richie says in the video, while gesturing down her cheeks. “But if I wear mascara, I only use this Maybelline

[one].”

Courtesy of Maybelline.

The drugstore mascara

is about as OG as it gets; with a long-standing fan base that dates back to the heyday of YouTube beauty videos, the formula is arguably one of the best mascaras money can buy. Plus, with plenty of inclusions in viral TikTok videos (including Richie’s honeymoon GRWM), the Maybelline product hardly stays in stock for long these days. Luckily, you can pick it up at Amazon right now for less than $9.

With over 82,000 five-star ratings

, the mascara is easily one of the most highly-reviewed options Amazon carries—and the retailer has tons and tons of popular mascaras for sale. Some reviewers compare the Maybelline product to designer beauty brands, while others rave about the curved wand that effectively lifts and coats every individual lash for optimal volume and length.

But perhaps most surprising about the affordable mascara

is its genuine false-lash effect; reviewers say it rivals that of professional treatments, with one writing that just coats of the mascara “resembles my eyelashes with extensions.”

“After reading reviews for this, I ordered it and am glad I did! Its half the cost of my previous brand and does make my lashes look amazing. As a woman 50 years old, my eyelashes started thinning a few years ago. I had considered getting eyelash extensions but now I don’t need them,” shared another fan.

Scoop the Sofia Richie-approved mascara

while it’s on sale at Amazon for less than $9.