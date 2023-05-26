Kosas Relaunched Its Cult-Fave Lipsticks & There Are Some Big Changes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kosas was founded in 2015 with four lipsticks. In 2019, the brand released even more of its now cult-fave, creamy lippies. But then all of a sudden, in the past year or so, the lipsticks went on sale and quickly vanished, leaving fans wondering what was going on. Today, Kosas’ revamped Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick is out and it’s leaving fans both excited and stressed that their fave OG lipstick shades have disappeared.

After the announcement, comments on Instagram include “Is rosewater still available I’m hoping?” and “Are any of the colors the same as the previous lipsticks? Rosewater was my holy grail” and “Pleeeeeease tell me they smell and taste as good as the originals! Will Royal and Rosewater still be included?” To say the OG lipsticks have a cult following would be an understatement.

Unfortunately, the new launch is totally new shades but we don’t think fans will end up disappointed once they try them. Some look similar (Day Dream is another cool-toned pink like Rosewater) and the formula is just as nice as the originals. They’re ultra-creamy with mango butter, cocoa butter and rosehip oil with a true satin finish — not too glossy or too matte. Plus, we think the packaging is a lot sleeker and more on-brand for where Kosas is now.

There are 10 shades total: Sugar High (a neutral baby peach), Fantasy Life (a neutral baby pink), High Cut (a warm rosy pink), Vegas (a warm beige), Beach House (a warm vibrant pink), Daydream (a cool pink), Turned On (a warm pink-brown), Deep Talks (a neutral brick red), Star Power (a cool burgundy) and Subconscious (a rich warm brown).

And that’s not all that’s coming from Kosas. The brand is also launching Wet Stick Moisturizing Lip Shine, a moisturizing tinted balm-like lippie with squalane, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and mango butter. There are 12 slightly sheer shades, retailing for $24 each.

Weightless Lip Color is out now and Wet Stick is out May 31 on Kosas’ website.