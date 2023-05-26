Bath & Body Works Just Launched a ‘Men’s Shop’ & You’ll Be Surprised By the Offerings

In the world of beauty, I believe there’s really no need for gendered products. (And don’t even get me started on the pink tax.) Makeup and skincare are for everyone, regardless of your skin type or whether you shave your face or your legs. But when you look at Bath & Body Works’ new Men’s Shop, it does make sense. It’s fair that the guys in your life (father, brother, partner, bestie…) might not want to use Pink Pineapple Sunrise or Strawberry Pound Cake body wash. That’s OK! There are so many options now will less typically “feminine” scents, as well as all-new grooming and skincare products.

Just in time for Father’s Day, all the new Men’s Body Care products are just $5.50 with code NEW4YOU. It’s the perfect time to try the new offerings, including Ultimate Hydration Body Cream and Antiperspirant Deodorant, in the Hero scent of fresh cardamom, vetiver root and white cedar. They’re usually $12.95-$16.95 so that’s a major steal.

The brand-new offerings also include a skincare line subtly fragranced with lavender and sage. There’s Daily Face Wash ($13.95), Beard & Scruff Cream ($14.95), Hydrating Face Cream ($14.95) and Daily Face Lotion ($13.95). We’re especially impressed with the Beard Oil ($13.95), which feels like a really unique product for Bath & Body Works — and also really needed.

Of course, folks of all genders can try the new products, especially those who prefer more earthy scents to sweet ones. We can see women going crazy for the Vanilla & Palo Santo scent in the Ultimate Hydration Body Cream and Shower Gel, though only a man would use the 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash (JK — sort of.)

Fragrances always make good gifts (even at regular prices) and we especially like Ocean scent, which comes in Body Spray and Cologne. According to Bath & Body Works, it has fragrance notes of “blue cypress, vetiver and coastal air.” There’s also Mahogany Teakwood, which smells like mahogany, black teakwood and lavender. Yum.

Get them all now at Bath & Body Works.