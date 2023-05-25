All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect mascara, A.KA. one that doesn’t smudge, flake or weigh your already stick-straight lashes down further, consider your prayers answered. TikTok-viral brand butter LONDON has launched a brand new formula that is sure to have you tossing aside all others: the Soho Show Mascara, which reviewers deem “exceptional.”

The lengthening tube mascara is meant to bring the drama with its dramatic-effect results, adding major length, definition and ensuring long-lasting wear. Its short, tightly packed bristles are capable of combing through each individual lash right from the root, creating a drastic change that resembles the look of falsies.

Speaking of falsies, you might even ditch them or your lash extension appointments in the long run, too; the mascara formula contains ingredients such as biotin, shea butter and panthenol to boost natural lash growth and volume and restore the hair’s natural luster. Basically, you’re getting two products for the cost of one: a lash growth serum and a lengthening mascara. Even those with sensitive eyelids can reap its benefits; the vegan formula is fragrance, talc, sulfate, soy and mineral oil free. Additionally, you won’t find any gluten or parabens.

According to the brand, all it takes is one coat to see the mascara’s instant effects, but you can also build it up with additional applications for more clump-free drama. Plus, it’s capable of holding a curl all day long.

Though the mascara is new to the beauty market, shoppers already have rave reviews to share.

“I have super oily eyelids and usually struggle with mascaras smudging, but wore this mascara all day AND through a workout and did not have any smudges,” wrote one.

A second fan wrote, “I am OBSESSED with this new mascara!!! The way the wand grabs each individual lash makes it so easy to get a super lengthened, non-clumpy look. It is so buildable and truly makes my lashes look longer than any mascara I have tried before.”

