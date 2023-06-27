All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You could draw on the most precise wing, but if it doesn’t stay on throughout the day, that perfect flick goes to waste. That’s the last thing we’d want for you, especially during the summer when your lids get oilier, which is why we’re giving a shoutout to Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Liquid Liner.

There are several reasons why you should add this eyeliner to your makeup arsenal and chief among them is the fact that it doesn’t skip, slip, smudge or run. The only thing you get with this product is smooth lines that glide right onto your lids. That’s why it’s called the Hyper Easy Liquid Liner! It’s just so easy to use.

One five-star review raved, “I loveee this product for my cat eye eyeliner! I wear it every day, my other one would run and smudge, but this last all day with no smudging or running. Highly recommend!”

And in case you didn’t notice, this waterproof liner sports a unique shape. Its hexagonal shape helps you grip the pen so you have complete and steady control over your lines. The product also features a flex tip brush that allows for seamless and precise application.

As for the formula inside of the liquid eyeliner pen, the intense color is meant to last for up to 24 hours, per the brand. And it shouldn’t smudge at all during this time, nor should it irritate your eyes (it’s ophthalmologist-tested and can be used on sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers).

Photo: Maybelline.

Available in Pitch Black and Pitch Brown on Amazon, stock up on Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Liquid Liner if you want hassle-free application and the most stunning eye look. The pen is already super affordable, sitting at $10 a pop, but is currently marked down by 20 percent. Get it now for $8, and if you want to save even more, try Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option for regular deliveries.

Shoppers have given it an impressive 4.4-star overall rating. And over 40,000 reviewers have given the liner a perfect five-star rating. That’s a lot of people backing this product.

“Best liquid eyeliner I have used in a long time,” one shopper wrote. “Goes on really smooth and I barely have to touch my eyelid and it is on there. It actually shocked me on how well this applied.”

Another kept is short and sweet: “The paintbrush-like bristles are a dream for sharp wings.”

And one other reviewer wrote, “I have super sensitive eyes and this eyeliner did not give me the least bit of an issue. This does not smudge or smear. It is fully water resistant and it will last until you choose to remove it. Overall, it’s the only one I will consider, which means it warrants a 5-star review.”

To achieve the perfect wing with ease, move the liquid liner along the upper lash line. Be sure to let the product dry for 20 seconds. And there you have it! The perfect little flick that didn’t take a billion tries and Q-tips.

If your eyeliner takes forever to do or doesn’t look the way you want it to after application, swap it for Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Liquid Liner. Grab it while it’s on sale for $8 a piece at Amazon.

