All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We all know Hailey Bieber is known for her minimal, natural-looking, dewy makeup. You won’t typically find her with graphic liner or dramatic smokey eyes, but you will spot her with glossy, almost wet-looking lids. What would someone even use to achieve this look, you might be wondering? A liquid eyeshadow that’s made by Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty, of course!

“I love this eye product. It’s really pigmented, but also if you want to just do a little bit, it’s not overpowering. A little goes a long way,” she explained to Vogue. The model is definitely right about the Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow being highly pigmented. The liquid gel formula goes on so smooth and crease-free, and it’s also long-wearing and waterproof. Sounds like the perfect formula, right?

Hailey isn’t the only one who’s obsessed with the shadow that’s available for $16 a piece at Ulta and rembeauty.com. The product has gone viral on TikTok thanks to this video from @_vivabella (it’s reached 1,000,000 views!). The caption reads, “I’m late to the r.e.m. beauty train but everything I’ve tried so far is TOP TIER.” The TikTokers lids are seriously a sight to behold. They’re glossy and shimmery all at once.

You’re going to want to get your hands on these liquid eyeshadows fast, since the product has sold out four times already.

And there’s no right way to apply the product. You can wear the Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow by itself or on top of other shadows for a little extra sparkle. The brand recommends using your finger to tap the product onto your lids or blending it out with a brush.

As for the shade selection, let’s just say we want all of them in our makeup collection ASAP. Fembot, a sheer iridescent blue shift color, is the one that went viral on TikTok. But there are also striking shades like Milky Way, a rich teal, and Science Fair, a metallic blue-violet. Opt for Lab Coat, Comet, UFO or Telescope if you tend to prefer neutrals.

Whichever shade(s) you pick, you’re sure to get the most stunning, luminescent eyeshadow look. Shop a few of our top picks below, including the color that TikTokers are loving.

Photo: r.e.m. beauty.

r.e.m. beauty.

Photo: r.e.m. beauty.