An 88-Year-Old Shopper Swears This Hailey Bieber-Approved Foundation ‘Doesn’t Show The Wrinkles’

Hailey Bieber is a big beauty inspiration, so when she posted her birthday makeup on TikTok, I rushed right on over. I was so curious about which makeup products made the cut, like which ones she likes so much that she decided to apply them for an occasion as meaningful as her own birthday. I know she’s a fan of Chanel’s Vitalumière Foundation, but her recent TikTok video shows that she also loves another formula from the popular brand.

In the TikTok GRWM, the model blends Chanel’s Ultra Le Teint Foundation with rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid to create the dewiest base ever. The results look like her skin but (somehow) better—smoother and more glowy. Though it’s a full-coverage foundation, Hailey’s application method makes her complexion look so natural and flawless.

It makes sense why she trusts this foundation enough to use it on her special day. Based on a clinical evaluation of 20 people, it provides up to 24 hours of wear. The liquid foundation is buildable and adds a beautiful soft-matte finish. Its blurring abilities come from the Luminous Perfection soft-focus powder that’s included in the formula. This ingredient smooths over any imperfections and makes skin luminous.

To apply, you can follow Hailey’s lead and use your fingers and then go in with a brush, or you could stick to any old foundation brush or sponge. Chanel suggests starting at the center of your face and blending outward.

Coming in 35 shades, the Ultra Le Teint Foundation is about to become your new go-to. I mean, did you see how good it made Hailey’s complexion look? It created the perfect base for the rest of her stunning birthday makeup. Keep reading for what shoppers think of the Chanel foundation, plus a few other products the model applied for her birthday look.

Though this foundation is $65 a bottle, your foundation is super important to nail. It’s the step that sets the tone for the rest of your makeup look, so it’s a good idea to invest in a high-quality formula. Who better to trust than Mrs. Bieber when it comes to these things?

She isn’t the only one who reaches for this product, though. A bunch of shoppers have also vouched for this Chanel foundation and given it a 4.4-star overall rating.

In the review that stood out the most, a reviewer wrote, “I love the Le Teint [foundation] and have used it for a while. I’m 88 and it doesn’t show the wrinkles.”

“Absolutely the best foundation that I have found,” raved another five-star reviewer. “It has plenty of coverage without being too thick or too drying! You can always add if you want more coverage, but I have never found that to be necessary.”

Apply this lightweight liquid foundation for a day of flawless makeup like Hailey’s. Shop it for $65 at Chanel, Ulta and Nordstrom.

And if you want to try to recreate even more of her birthday makeup look, check out her all-time favorite Kosas concealer, a Milk Makeup mascara that gives her lashes that extra wow factor and more, below.

