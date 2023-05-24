Read Next: SkinStore’s Memorial Day Sale Has NuFace & Olaplex on Major Discount
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The TikTok-Viral Mascara That Has Shoppers Canceling Lash Appointments Is Just $9 at Amazon

They’re calling it their “holy grail” formula.
Maybelline Illegal Length Mascara TikTok
Photo: @katiehub.org/TikTok.
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s anything I’ve learned from covering so many mascaras, it’s that TikTok is one of the best places to discover new formulas. You’ll never run out of videos to watch, let alone try-ons that actually show you how it looks on and whether it stays put throughout the day. Lately, my eyes have been glued on one TikToker, in particular: @katiehub.org. She’s known for her extensive mascara collection and recommendations (or warnings), and her lashes are truly to die for. 

One of her TikToks I stumbled upon recently had me Googling the mascara as soon as I was done watching the video. @katiehub.org shared with viewers that Maybelline made a mascara that’s like “instant lash extensions,” per the brand. It’s called the Illegal Length Mascara, which just restocked at

Maybelline Illegal Length Fiber Extensions Washable Mascara, Instant Lashes, No Flaking, Blackest Black, 1 Count

$8.94


$11.99


25% Off



Buy Now

(and is also available to shop right this second at Ulta.)

@katiehub.org

wow. i’m speechless. yay!! #fyp #mascara #viral

♬ Awkward Silence – The Elevator Music Jazz Trio

After one coat of mascara, @katiehub.org’s eyelashes are everything you want them to be: long, curled, lifted and defined. And it’s not just because she already has stunning natural lashes. The product has earned a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon, with numerous reviewers saying the exact same thing as the content creator. 

“After [having] lash extensions in for months, I decided my lashes needed [a] break. Then I was on the quest for a comparable mascara to what looked like extensions. After trying a dozen high-rated ones, this is the holy grail,” explained one shopper. “It does not clump; my lashes are so long with this!” 

Keep reading for what makes this affordable mascara so coveted by TikTokers and shoppers alike.

RELATED: This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9 While You Can

Maybelline Illegal Length Mascara Amazon
Photo: Maybelline New York.

Maybelline Illegal Length Mascara

$8.94
Buy Now

You probably don’t already have a mascara like the Illegal Length one, and that’s because it has 4 millimeters of lash extension fibers and a Fiber-Fix brush that seamlessly coats each lash with the fibers. These stand-out features make it hard to resist, especially when they cost just $9.

Not to mention, the formula doesn’t clump or flake either, so you don’t have to worry about getting raccoon eyes shortly after you apply the mascara. 

To get the most dramatic lashes, brush the product through your lash hairs from root to tip. You don’t need to pack it on too much; a few swipes should do the trick. Make sure you apply the coats one after the other, rather than letting them dry, so that you get the most voluminous, lengthened look possible. 

“This is the best mascara I have ever used. People ask me if I am wearing false lashes when I wear this mascara. It is easy to use and does not flake off,” raved another reviewer.

“This mascara is wonderful! It really lengthens lashes and is a good substitute for false lashes!” wrote another shopper.

Available in both washable and waterproof formulas, Maybelline’s Illegal Length Mascara is one you don’t want to miss out on. 

While you’re at it, here are three other mascaras that went viral on TikTok and should also be on your radar.

 

Essence Lash Princess Mascara Amazon
Photo: essence.

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

$4.99
Buy Now

Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara Amazon
Photo: Milani.

Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Black Mascara

$9.95
Buy Now

Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara Amazon
Photo: essence.

essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara

$26.49
Buy Now

StyleCaster Shopping Newsletter Sign Up

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Michelle Johnston (‘Welcome to Chippendales’ choreographer): ‘I was always pushing to keep it as authentic as possible’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Michelle Johnston (‘Welcome to Chippendales’ choreographer): ‘I was always pushing to keep it as authentic as possible’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
Chicago Fire Finale Video: 'Extremely Destructive' Threat Brings Back Casey
Chicago Fire Finale Video: 'Extremely Destructive' Threat Brings Back Casey
Everything Sony announced at PlayStation Showcase 2023
Everything Sony announced at PlayStation Showcase 2023
Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale Is Finally Here — These Are the Best Deals We’ve Found On Summer Essentials
rollingstone
Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale Is Finally Here — These Are the Best Deals We’ve Found On Summer Essentials
One Year Later, the Tempo Studio Is Sitting Idle in My Living Room
Spy_White
One Year Later, the Tempo Studio Is Sitting Idle in My Living Room
PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad