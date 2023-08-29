The Saks Designer Advent Calendar Is Back & It Includes Guerlain, Gucci & Augustinus Bader—All For Under $225

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I know what you’re thinking: “It’s August. It’s probably not quite yet time to get all amped up for the holidays and start shopping for everyone on your list!” Well, how does saving big on designer fragrances, skincare and makeup sound to you? Specifically, how does saving more than $350 on designer fragrances, skincare and makeup sound to you? Good? We thought so. Now let’s continue.

And would you like to know how to get the biggest discounts on all of the above? Buying an advent calendar that has all of those things. And the best one we’ve seen is from Saks (duh). Considering its already sold out once, you’re going to want to listen up.

During our usual internet shopping time during work hours—hey, it’s literally in the job description—we discovered that Saks started the holiday season early this year, and already put its coveted advent calendar on the market. According to Saks, everything bundled together is valued at $545, so you’ll be saving $320 when you snag this coveted calendar.

What all does this calendar include? The better question is what doesn’t it include.

The set has a whopping 25 products (you know, one for each day of December…or 25 things for the first day it arrives) from the likes of Dior, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Gucci, Augustinus Bader and much, much more.

Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 Advent Calendar Set

If you’ve ever wanted to know what Christian Louboutin Loubirouge Eau de Parfum smelled like IRL, now’s your chance. You’ll get a sample bottle of the iconic fragrance in this set. Not to mention, you’ll also get Diptyque and Parfums de Marly candles. You and your home are about to smell incredible.