Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Their Natural Lashes ‘Look Like Falsies’ & It’s 48% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’ve covered our fair share of TikTok-viral mascaras. Your lashes might get mistaken for falsies when you wear Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara, and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara will have you canceling your lash extension appointment. These are both super affordable and effective formulas that should go straight into your makeup bag. However, you should also give Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara a go, and we’ll tell you (and show you) why.

First off, this TikTok from @eden.stander. Just look at those lashes! They’re so thick, defined, long, lifted and separated. You can have eyelashes like hers in no time by shopping the mascara for $11 at Amazon.

One Amazon shopper wrote, “Hands down [the] best mascara I’ve ever used and I’m very picky. I have naturally long lashes and these make them look like falsies. And [it’s] super easy to build and remove.”

The Milani formula provides up to 24 hours of wear, sans clumping or smudging. Plus, the brush’s hourglass shape grabs onto every lash to make sure you apply a thick, even coat of product. And if your eyelashes are nonexistent unless you’re wearing mascara, don’t fret, this extra-black formula will make your eyelashes appear super bold.

If you somehow need even more convincing, the Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara contains castor oil, which is known to hydrate, strengthen, thicken and lengthen eyelashes and eyebrow hairs. Get yourself a mascara that also makes your lashes healthy!

This mascara covers all the bases in terms of formula, color and brush. For the cherry on top, Mikayla Nogueira also loves this game-changing product. You can see the results as soon as she swipes on a coat of Milani’s mascara. You know a product is worth the purchase when the TikTok beauty queen herself vouches for it.

Shop the Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara and you’ll never wonder why you have clumps, raccoon eyes or lackluster lashes ever again. With the formula costing just $6 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, you know what to do!

Photo: Milani.

There’s a reason why this mascara has gone viral on TikTok and earned a 4.2-star overall rating on Amazon. Shoppers simply cannot get enough of the incredible formula.

“It’s my new everyday mascara. I have very light lashes, but this mascara makes them look full and long,” raved one five-star reviewer.

“This mascara gives separation and lift!” wrote another shopper. “Looks like falsies and is loaded with castor oil so it’s good for your lashes. Wears better than the expensive brands from Sephora.”

This vegan, cruelty-free mascara pulls out all the stops to make sure your eyelashes look extra voluminous, lifted, long and bold. Put down the expensive mascara that hasn’t been showing instant results and pick up your tube of Milani’s $6 Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara.