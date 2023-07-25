Cameron Diaz Swears By This $26 Long-Lasting & Transfer-Proof Lipstick

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When I think about Cameron Diaz, she’s always wearing a bright lip. It can be daunting to wear a bold shade, but she never fails to pull it off with ease. Because I’m not one to stray far from my natural lip color, I aspire to be more adventurous like Cameron. But I do think it all depends on the product. Does the lipstick leave your lips dry and crusty or smooth and plump? Can the pigments endure two cups of coffee and a bowl of pasta? Will the inside of my face mask look like an abstract work of art within an hour? These are all important things to consider, and it seems like Diaz found one that hydrates, lasts and doesn’t transfer.

Merit Beauty’s Signature Lip is so lightweight that you’ll forget it’s even on your lips. Leaving a sheer satin finish, the lipstick can be layered to make your pout even more vibrant and eye-catching.

The actress is a huge fan of the lipstick and its many stunning shade options. You can get your hands on any (or all) of the eight gorgeous colors right this second. Here are some recs from the actress herself: “This lipstick and the Westman Atelier highlighter really are the only two makeup products I use,” Cameron recently told The Strategist. “I love a plummy color, so I use berry brown or soft berry day-to-day. Occasionally, I’ll wear the orange-red shade.”

We can’t forget to mention that you get a complimentary makeup bag with your first order and free shipping on purchases of $40 or more.

For a celeb-loved lipstick that doesn’t leave your lips feeling like the Sahara desert, reach for any of the beautiful Signature Lips. However, if you’re trying to twin with Cameron, opt for L’Avenue, Fashion or Cabo.

The ingredients that distinguish Merit Beauty’s lipstick from the rest are plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil, which bring lasting moisture and a weightless finish for comfortable, all-day wear. In addition, papain enzymes soothe dry cracks, while stabilized vitamin C minimizes the appearance of fine lines.

Not to mention, the lipstick bullet is made with 30 percent recycled plastic and arrives at your doorstep in eco-friendly shipping packaging. Sustainability is a huge part of Merit Beauty’s brand values and mission, so this makes total sense. So does the fact that its formulas are all clean, vegan, cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny-certified, EU and Clean at Sephora compliant and lacking any hormone or endocrine-disrupting ingredients.

“This lippie is perfect for everyday wear!” raved one reviewer on the brand’s website. “Super comfortable formula that feels soft and not thick. Doesn’t transfer or rub off quickly. Very wearable!”

There are eight striking shades of Signature Lip that you simply cannot go wrong with. Reach for Cabo, a soft red-orange, Tiger, a brick red, or 1990, a deep brown. The brand shows each color on a diverse range of skin tones, making it easy to find your perfect match.

“This lip also stays on for a long time which I love! The texture of this shade is lightweight and creamy, which allows for a seamless application. The shine is minimal and is more of a matte lip with a slight shine to it,” wrote another shopper.

It’s time to refresh your lipstick collection with Merit Beauty’s Signature Lip, which is also available to shop at Sephora. Who knows, like Cameron, you might discover that it’s the only makeup product you need. After all, Merit is all about taking a minimalist approach to beauty, creating only the most essential formulas for your routine.