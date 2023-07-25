TikTokers Put This On-Sale Waterproof Foundation to The Test & The Results Are Shocking

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Humidity and sweat can do some serious damage to your makeup look. You know that feeling when your makeup slides straight off your face, or that moment when you look in the mirror and realize your foundation is already separating? Yup, not ideal. But we have some good news: TikTok found a waterproof foundation from Make Up For Ever that can endure a bucket of H2O and still look flawless on your skin.

Don’t believe us? Check out this TikTok from @meredithduxbury that has garnered over three million views. She put the foundation to the test by plunging her face into a bowl of water not once, but twice (!!). After each dunk, her beat looks as fresh and stunning as it did before; no streaks or patches thanks to this liquid foundation.

“Love it! This is the perfect foundation to give my combination skin medium coverage that looks natural and lasts all day,” raved one five-star reviewer. “Definitely my new favorite.”

The case is closed: If you want a pool and beach-proof foundation that truly does stand up against hot weather and water, the HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation needs to be in your cart ASAP. After putting in all that effort to create your flawless makeup look, you might as well put in the extra coin to ensure it lasts through whatever life throws at you.

RELATED: This TikToker Used The Ordinary’s Lash and Brow Serum & Got Dramatic Results

Besides being waterproof and sweatproof, this foundation is long-wearing, provides buildable medium-to-full coverage and is best for oily, combo and normal skin. The new-and-improved formula—it’s an upgrade of the brand’s original Ultra-HD Foundation—leaves skin looking natural and stays comfortable to wear throughout even the hottest of days.

The formula contains Make Up For Ever’s Micro-Skin System, which allows the liquid foundation to bend and mold to your every movement to prevent it from caking and settling into fine lines. Even more benefits: Vegetable-origin glycerol keeps your skin moisturized and exopolysaccharide (a probiotic that protects against photoaging) makes your complexion look radiant.

To get a base layer that doesn’t budge, apply the product with your fingertips for sheer coverage, with a brush for medium coverage and with a damp sponge for full coverage.

There are so many ways to wear this foundation, and shoppers can’t get enough of it.

“This is the best foundation I have tried in a long time,” one wrote. “I use a beauty blender to apply it, and it looks so smooth. Lasts pretty much all day, even though my T zone tends to get greasy.”

“My skin looks like freakin’ skin but airbrushed, because my imperfections? NOWHERE TO BE SEEN!” wrote another shopper. “The coverage is amazing, not cakey does not feel heavy at all. I struggle finding a foundation that doesn’t make me look like a grease ball but this one lasts all day!”

These glowing reviews have us checking out with Make Up For Ever’s HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation right this second. It’s all you could ever need to keep your makeup in place no matter the weather or activity. Work, gym sesh, beach day or pool party? No problemo.