This Glowy Bronzing Cream Is a Hailey Bieber & TikTok Favorite

Summer has somehow whizzed by in the blink of an eye. I don’t know about you, but I still haven’t spent nearly as much time in the sun as I’d like. My skin could definitely use more picnics, bike rides and impromptu walks. If you’re like me and wondering where the season went and how to achieve a glowing tan in a short amount of time, Hailey Bieber and TikTok have our backs with a product that’ll put all of its counterparts to shame.

Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is a lifesaver for when your complexion’s looking a bit dull. The airy cream-gel bronzer has a velvet-matte finish that adds the most natural-looking color and radiance to your face in seconds.

Take it from our forever glowing goddess inspo, Hailey Bieber. She wore the Chanel bronzer to the 2022 Met Gala. In case you haven’t seen her beautiful beat yet, let’s just say she is seriously stunning. The cream gives her face a bronze that isn’t cakey at all. In fact, she looks so natural and continues her streak of embodying the ultimate “clean girl.”

As you’ve witnessed before, everything Hailey touches turns viral, and the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is no exception. If you watch @daceycash’s TikTok try-on, you can see just how beautifully the product warms up her face.

Beyond attracting attention on TikTok, the Chanel best-seller has also earned high remarks from shoppers.

“Stop shopping for bronzers, this is sun in a pan,” raved one five-star reviewer. “The feel is soft butter that ends up matte [and] powder-like. I will never buy a different brand.”

Sun in a pan? We never thought we’d see the day. Snag your own Chanel bronzing cream to achieve the effortless, sun-kissed glow that Hailey Bieber, fellow shoppers and everyone on TikTok are wearing. It’ll make you look like you soaked up so much vitamin D with just a swipe of a brush.

The cream already looks so good in the pan, but it’s more than just its looks. The formula contains mineral waxes and powders, as well as silica and soft-focus powders. Together, these ingredients give you an easy, instantly smooth look. Plus, the light-reflecting pigments create a subtle shine that’ll illuminate your face. Not to mention, the bronzer is non-comedogenic (it won’t clog your pores), so all of you oily, acne-prone skin folks can join in.

The TikTok above serves as a great demonstration of how to apply this product, but essentially, you want to dab it on where the sun would naturally touch your face (cheeks, nose, forehead and chin). Pro tip from Chanel: Apply the bronzer to your shoulders and décolleté, too. Your face doesn’t need to be the only thing that shimmers in the sunlight!

“This is literally a soft cloud of bronzing perfection. I have fair skin with pink undertones so the medium color worked great for me,” wrote one shopper.

Hailey used 390 Soleil Tan Bronze for the Met Gala; however, the two other shades—392 Soleil Tan Medium Bronze and 395 Soleil Tan Deep Bronze—are equally as stunning.

“The smooth, soft texture of this product is remarkable. It blends easily and leaves a natural glowing finish without sparkle,” wrote another reviewer.

After Hailey and TikTok’s glowing reviews, it’s no question that Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream needs to go straight into your cart ASAP.