A Definitive Guide to Every Makeup Product Hailey Bieber Uses

If there’s one celeb who sure knows how to do their makeup and make everyone else want to follow suit, it’s the one and only Hailey Bieber. She stays on top of so many trends, like “sunburn blush” and fluffy model brows that have us dying to know exactly what she uses. Luckily, we didn’t have to dig too deep because Mrs. Bieber shares her routine with fans all the time.

Thanks to Hailey’s TikTok, we were able to compile an extensive list of the makeup products she actually uses on the regular. Every time she posts a GRWM, she opts for the no-makeup makeup look for which she’s known, but in each video, she seems to mix up her products.

And though you’d expect a celeb lineup to include a bunch of more high-end brands, nothing in this roundup will cost you more than $90 (cha-ching!!). Hailey is indeed an affordable makeup brand queen and we appreciate her even more for that. From a $22 Make Up For Ever lip pencil that instantly plumps the appearance of your pout to a $90 bronzer and highlighter palette that’ll make your skin shine like the stars, we’re sure you’ll find a thing or two to add to your makeup routine.

Whatever you choose, Hailey’s top picks will have you looking like a dewy beauty all year round. Below, find 32 makeup products Hailey stans.

Photo: Hourglass.

Hailey recently walked TikTok viewers through her own rendition of “latte makeup,” and her base consisted of Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation. It has light and sheer coverage as well as a radiant finish. And according to the brand, the product increases moisture levels by up to 52 percent. Dewy glow, unlocked.

Photo: MAKE Beauty.

For second-skin coverage, try MAKE Beauty’s Skin Mimetic Concealer. It’s literally formulated with skin-mimicking pigments. Hailey applied the concealer in her spring date night GRWM.

Photo: Hourglass.

The model’s bronzy latte makeup look featured another Hourglass product: the Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara. The formula promises more length, lift, and definition, which are all very evident in her final look.

Photo: Kosas.

Don’t sleep on Kosas’ Revealer Concealer. Hailey Bieber keeps using it in her GRWM TikToks and that’s probably because it’s a medium-coverage concealer, eye cream and spot treatment all in one. It’s so good at brightening and smoothing, that the brand dubs it a “lightbulb for your skin.”

Photo: Chanel.

If there’s any foundation you should trust, it’s the one that Hailey used to create her 2022 birthday makeup look. She posted a TikTok of her getting ready and mixed this Chanel foundation with rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid. Per usual, her complexion looks natural, radiant and flawless.

Photo: RÓEN.

“I always a little razzle-dazzle; a little sparkle,” Hailey explained in a video with Vogue. To get that hint of glimmer on her eyes, she pats on a stunning shimmer shade from RÓEN’s Mood 4 Ever Palette.

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury.

It’s no secret that Hailey has one of the best pouts in Hollywood. Following lining her lips with Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil, she reaches for Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk lipstick. “I’m just going to put this on my finger and dab it on. I love this lip combo. I love lip combos that I feel like match my natural color of my lip,” she said in a TikTok.

Photo: Kosas.

If loose powders aren’t your cup of tea, she also loves Kosas’ Cloud Set Setting Powder. “This is just really for any of the areas I feel like I get a little oily, which is mostly the T-zone area,” Hailey explains in a TikTok GRWM.

Photo: Olio E Osso.

Hailey’s been rocking the “faux sunburn” blush trend lately. In one of her TikToks, she uses this multipurpose balm to give her cheeks a beautiful, natural-looking flush. Her fave shade, Apricot, is out of stock pretty much everywhere, but we found it available to shop at goop.

Photo: Tom Ford.

Hailey is known for her glazed-donut skin and dewy makeup. To add all the glow to her face, she uses Tom Ford’s Shade and Illuminate Cream Face Palette. “I really like creamy highlighters. This one’s really pretty,” she explains in one of her TikTok makeup tutorials.

In a YouTube video she did with Vogue, she uses the palette for both her bronzer and highlighter. Hailey truly is the queen of multifunctional products, since you can see her tap the bronzer wherever she wants to contour, as well as on her eyelids.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Hailey is known for going heavy on blush, and one product she relies on to achieve this is Merit Beauty’s Flush Balm. Her makeup artist, Leah Darcy, revealed the model’s go-to shade: Raspberry Beret. I’ve tried a couple of different Flush Balm shades, but I can confirm that Raspberry Beret is perhaps the most stunning. It helps you get that “faux sunburn” look that’s popular on TikTok.

Photo: Kosas.

“I really want my skin to look super like juicy and glowy,” she says in this GRWM video. Hailey mixes two pumps of rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid and two pumps of Kosas’ Glow I.V. and pats it onto her face. “I love the like sheer, juicy, glowy skin that it gives,” she adds. The model’s shade of choice is Medium Rose Gold, but there are nine other glimmering, gorgeous colors to choose from, as well. Apply it alone, under foundation, mixed into your foundation, as a highlighter or blended with your moisturizer.

Photo: KVD Beauty.

In a “dewy, glowy glam” video, Hailey uses this KVD Beauty waterproof gel liner to create a subtle winged look. She opts for a warm cocoa brown color, so our best guess is Axinite Brown. The pencil glides right on and is formulated to last all day.

Photo: Make Up For Ever.

The model can’t stop gushing over Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil. In one TikTok tutorial, she says, “Everyone knows I love this Anywhere Caffeine lip liner.”

“I like anything that’s multi-use, I feel like I’ve said that before. It just gets me,” Hailey says in another TikTok. “But in this instance, I’m using it for my lips so I can overline them like I always do.” Besides using it as lip liner, you could also dab the product on as you would for blush, contour your cheekbones or create precise wings on your eyelids.

Photo: Dior.

In Hailey’s Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, she doubles up on blush. She applies both a cream blush and this Dior powder blush to create an extra sun-kissed look. “This one is like super beautiful and it gives this like baby pink glow,” she said in the GRWM.

Photo: Kosas.

Hailey never does much to her brows because they’re already so fluffy, but she does set them with Kosas’ Air Brow in this YouTube video. If you’re after a brow lamination effect, swipe this clear gel through your arches. It fluffs, lifts and sets them, while also helping them grow and strengthen.

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The model’s brows always look so natural and fluffy, and perhaps that’s because she swipes on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ clear brow gel. She brushes her brows up with a spoolie and then applies the brow gel, as seen in her Vogue GRWM.

Photo: MAC Cosmetics.

Hailey’s never-clumpy lashes can be attributed to MAC’s Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara. It’s smudge-proof and flake-proof and lasts up to 16 hours. Plus, it’s suitable for sensitive eyes and comes off with warm water. You can watch her use this lightweight formula in her Vogue video.

Photo: Milk Makeup.

Achieve a smooth, natural-looking, sun-kissed bronze with Milk Makeup’s bronzer stick. Hailey used it to create her Valentine’s Day beat, and her face looks extra snatched and glowy.

Photo: Laura Mercier.

While the model loves wet-looking skin, she still sets her makeup look with a powder. She wipes Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder, a cult favorite, over her T-zone in one of her TikToks.

Photo: Milk Makeup.

Unsurprisingly, Hailey loves Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush. She tends to use liquid and balm products atop her base layer, which likely explains how her skin manages to always have a beautiful glow. Not to mention, it’s only $24!

Photo: r.e.m. beauty.

Mrs. Bieber loves a touch of shimmer on her lids, and she uses a liquid eyeshadow from Ariana Grande’s brand to achieve that. “I love this eye product. It’s really pigmented, but also if you want to just do a little bit, it’s not overpowering. A little goes a long way,” she explained to Vogue.

Photo: Milk Makeup.

If you’re looking for the creamiest blush ever, it’s Milk Makeup’s lip and cheek stick. It’s super blendable and contains 1,000 swipes in every stick. Hailey tapped Muse and Smirk onto her cheeks for her Valentine’s Day date glam. We think she’s really on to something with this color combo.

Photo: MAC Cosmetics.

Shape, line and fill your lips with this creamy MAC pencil. Hailey opted for the shade, Cork, for Valentine’s Day, and then topped it with the Milk Makeup blush stick in Muse and rhode’s lip treatment.

Photo: Hourglass.

Hailey uses Hourglass’ light-catching eye shadow to create glossy lid looks, like the one she did for Valentine’s Day with the pretty pink shade, Aura.

Photo: Milk Makeup.

The model’s 2022 birthday makeup routine also included the Kush High Volumizing Mascara from one of her fave brands, Milk Makeup. The formula conditions and holds the product in place so that you’re not left with smudged black circles around your eyes. Also, the wand has unique bristles that coat every single lash from root to tip.

Photo: Tower 28.

Hailey rarely ever uses anything but the Make Up For Ever liner on her lips, so we were shocked when she swiped on this Tower 28 one for her birthday glam. Just like her other fave, the OneLiner Multi-Liner can be applied to your lips eyes and face. It’s creamy, matte and high-pigment all at once, which is no easy feat. Pick shade Draw Me to twin with Hailey.

Photo: Make Up For Ever.

Mrs. Bieber never shies away from blush. She applied two layers of Make Up For Ever’s blush in a TikTok she recently posted. This palette is all you need to create a dewy makeup look, since the multi-use creams can function as foundation, concealer, contour, blush and highlight.

Photo: MAC Cosmetics.

In a recent TikTok GRWM, Mrs. Bieber shows us how to create the easiest, most minimal eye look. “I don’t usually do too much on my eyes, but I’m going to do this MAC eyeshadow in Wedge. Just a little bit. Just a little something, something.”

Photo: Milk Makeup.

Mrs. Bieber’s perfectly brushed-up arches are brought to you by Milk Makeup’s Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel. It contains thickening fibers to help you get those easy, breezy, full brows that models like Hailey have put on everyone’s radar. As you can see in her TikTok, you literally just need a swipe or two of this brow gel to recreate her brows.

Saie.

It’s official: Hailey is the blush queen, and her recs never miss. To create a glowy makeup look, Hailey brushed the Dew Blush onto her cheeks in a TikTok video. If you’re after the most natural-looking, sun-kissed glow, this product is all yours.

Photo: Haus Labs.

Hailey’s a pro at finding powders that don’t make your skin look cakey (a.k.a. don’t take the dewiness away). She found another keeper in this loose setting powder from Haus Labs, which she dabbed on her face in a glowy makeup GRWM on TikTok. The formula incorporates skincare ingredients that help minimize redness and smooth the skin.