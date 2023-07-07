Shoppers Say This $7 Gigi Hadid-Approved Concealer Makes Them Look ‘15 Years Younger’ & It’s 45% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Concealers are the swiss army knives of makeup. They cover up dark circles, erase away redness, brighten dull skin, hide dark spots and blemishes, contour and more. That all sounds amazing, but when it comes time to pick your player, the endless options can seem overwhelming. However, there’s one, in particular, that has won over everyone on Amazon.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer is ranked No.1 in its category on Amazon and has over 112,000 perfect five-star ratings. We can’t say no to a good multi-use product, especially not when it’s loved by soooo many shoppers.

This concealer is on sale for up to 45 percent off right now; some of the shades will cost you under $6 a pop, which is an incredibly affordable price tag for any makeup product and also one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it at. Just make sure you are a Prime Member to access the deal.

Not to mention, Maybelline brand ambassador Gigi Hadid used it in a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. She applies the concealer under her eyes and lets it sit on her skin for a little while. After doing her brows, Gigi gently taps the cream into her skin. “Tapping keeps it from getting thinner and it keeps it from breaking up,” she explains in the video.

The supermodel isn’t the only Instant Age Rewind Concealer stan. “It completely removes bags under the eyes and dark circles. Lasts all day,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who summed up the product perfectly.

For up to 12 hours of medium, crease-resistant coverage, whip out your Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer. Its shades are up to 45 percent off at Amazon, which is even more of a reason to stock up on it, stat. Isn’t it just the best when you find a drugstore makeup product that works well and doesn’t cost a fortune? (You’re welcome.)

Just as how a concealer should cover dark circles and spots seamlessly, it should also moisturize and leave your skin feeling good. Luckily, the Instant Age Rewind Concealer uses goji berry and haloxyl to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and keep your skin looking radiant as ever.

The beloved formula is oil-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which is great news for all you oily and sensitive skin types. Plus, choose from one of the 18 different shades (you can even choose a color that’s darker than your complexion to contour). The sponge tip applicator also makes the product easy to apply with just a couple of clicks.

“The only place I have dark circles or shadows is right in that inside corner of the eyes. I put on some moisturizing sunscreen, then apply this miracle concealer—a generous swipe and follow-up dabs to cover that inside corner. I blend the area with my fingertip and look about 15 years younger RIGHT THERE,” one five-star reviewer shared.

I can confirm that the concealer is creamy and easy to blend, since I’ve been using it for ages. Though I don’t apply it under my eyes, I do disguise blemishes and acne scars with it and am always happy with the coverage.

“I have tried countless concealers for my under-eye circles—most of which cost triple the price of this one by the way,” explained one shopper. “It’s officially become my new favorite concealer. It’s not cakey, it blends easily, it doesn’t crease and it lasts all day.”

Well-rested, wide-awake, bright under-eyes are coming your way thanks to Maybelline’s $6 Instant Age Rewind Concealer. Your dark circles and spots no longer stand a chance.