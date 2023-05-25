TikTok Says These Are the Best Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Blush Dupes & Starting at $5

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s been a best-seller for more than a year, and Sephora still can’t keep Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand in Pinkgasm in stock. Goldgasm and Peachgasm hues are available, but Pinkgasm — the perfect mix of glowy highlighter and rosy blush — continues to sell out. That’s why folks are always looking for the best Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm dupe to hold them over. And some TikTokers think they found it.

The Revolution Pro Hydra Bright Cream Blush comes in Golden and Peach on the brand’s website. TikToker @therobelife swatched the shade Pink on her hand against Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand in Pinkgasm. We don’t see this shade on the Revolution Pro website, but we did find it on LookFantastic for a few dollars more.

The cheapest dupe you can shop, however, is definitely the Wet n’ Wild find. You can pick it up at CVS for just under $5, and TikTok agrees: it’s the perfect Tilbury twin. Here are the best dupes to shop below.

That’s what’s so fun about makeup. There are high-low options to mix and match and use what makes sense for you and your budget. One thing we do know for sure: Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand lasts a long time, so you won’t need to replace it with another pricey option any time soon — well, until another must-have shade drops.

It seems the dupe was first discovered by user @makeupsessions, who showed side-by-side swatches of both Charlotte Tilbury’s and Wet ‘n Wild’s blush.

“I have searched too many Sephoras for that damn Charlotte Tilbury blush and cannot find it anywhere,” said @amandafrisch. She applies it with her fingers and calls it “luminous” and a “beautiful glow.” She says she still wants the Charlotte Tilbury one but that “this glowy blush is everything.”

TikToker @naomimiz also compared the two options against each other and said Revolution Pro’s is “such a close match” to Charlotte Tilbury’s. It’s a great option if you can’t get your hands on the original or want to try the look before splurging on the $40 version. Plus, if you’re really looking to try Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand, a new shade JUST launched, and it’s currently in stock. (For now!)

Grab Revolution Pro’s Pinkgasm dupe for your blush, and then get Charlotte Tilbury’s new shade in Pillow Talk. This is less of a blush and more of a soft rose gold highlighter. It’s so pretty.