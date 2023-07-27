This Kristen Stewart-Approved Mascara Volumizes So Well, It ‘Looks Like False Eyelashes’ Are On After One Stroke

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We all know Kristen Stewart has been a Chanel ambassador for quite a while, so it’s no surprise that she strutted down the Oscars red carpet in a head-to-toe Chanel ’fit. And we really mean it when we say head to toe. In addition to her show-stopping shorts, she also wore a full face of makeup from the brand.

From base to lips to eyes, the actress stayed loyal to Chanel for her red-carpet look, and we understand why. If you think the brand’s clothing is iconic, just wait until you try its makeup. Kristen used everything from wrinkle-erasing eye cream to glow-enhancing balm, but the product that stands out the most to us is the Inimitable Mascara. Unlike many others of its kind, this formula covers all the bases: it volumizes, lengthens, curls and separates lashes. Essentially, it makes your lashes look so long and lush that they’ll be mistaken for falsies.

The results, a multi-dimensional effect, come from the unique brush design and innovative product formula. The brush works to define and separate lashes with precision, while the mixture of waxes boosts volume to heights you never knew were possible for your lashes.

“The best and easiest mascara EVER, it looks like false eyelashes,” wrote one shopper. This rave review makes a lot of sense since we thought Kristen wore a set of falsies to the Oscars. Lo and behold, it was Chanel’s magic in a bottle, the Inimitable Mascara.

In just a single stroke, get the most lifted lashes with the help of Chanel’s Kristen Stewart-loved mascara.

Photo: Chanel.

For Oscar-worthy lashes like Kristen’s, start with the La Base Mascara. She used this primer to extend the wear of her mascara. It’s like a protective base for your lashes since it strengthens and nourishes them before the rest of the products go on. After the primer, apply the Inimitable Mascara from base to tip. Feel free to layer up and use a second coat, if you’re going for a more intense look.

“I’ve tried tons of mascaras and almost none of them give me what I’m looking for,” explained one shopper. “When I tried this for the first time, I was shocked. The application was so smooth—no clumps, no flakes, and my lashes stayed lightly curled all day. I’m in love with this mascara, and now there’s no going back!”

This mascara comes in two shades: Noir Black and Noir Brun. The brown color is great for a softer, more subtle look.

“This is lovely, natural-looking mascara, and well worth the price,” wrote another five-star reviewer. “The brush is simple, there are no little fibers to get in or under your eyes, and it washes off cleanly. I have long but thin eyelashes, and it is exactly right for me.”

Kristen’s lashes looked so defined, lifted and fluttery on the Oscars red carpet. If you’re worried about the price, trust us, this luxe mascara will pay for itself once the compliments come pouring in and you can’t stop wearing it.