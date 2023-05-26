Space NK’s Memorial Day Sale Features TikTok-Viral Drunk Elephant & Charlotte Tilbury

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is finally around the corner. What goes hand in hand with the season? Swapping out or rotating products in your daily beauty routine for formulas more fitting to warmer weather. And what better way to refresh yours than by shopping Space NK’s Memorial Day sale? From now until May 30, viral products from Augustinus Bader, Drunk Elephant, Olaplex and more are 20 percent off with code 20OFF.

Perhaps you want to finally try Sunday Riley’s iconic Good Genes lactic acid treatment and their mom has tried. Or maybe you want to venture into the world of K-beauty with Dr.Jart+ products, or the TikTok-viral Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream. Regardless, there’s something for everyone in Space NK’s big sale. You could even cross off someone from your shopping list by getting them any of these picks.

But note, some brands are excluded from the sale. These include Vintner’s Daughter, Dr Dennis Gross, Electricals, Diptyque, Bulgari, Dr Barbara Sturm, Naturium, The Ordinary and Laneige.

Get the brand-new buzzy matte blush everyone is talking about (in three shades) — for less!

Speaking of buzz, TikTokers love adding liquid bronzer to this moisturizer for an ultra-hydrating glow.

If you’ve been eyeing any of Augustinus Bader’s luxury products, now’s the time to take the plunge. Multiple bestsellers from the brand are included in this limited-time sale, including the ultra-nourishing The Rich Cream.

This wrinkle-reducing serum went viral on TikTok for the way it reduces texture, even milia, and makes lines look less noticeable.

Score Olaplex’s cult-favorite hair treatments, such as the No.3 Hair Perfector, for 20 percent off. It’s the perfect addition to your shower to combat dry, damaged hair in the coming months.

More than a million bottles of this glow-inducing toner have been sold, and it’s all due to the product’s ability to combat pollution, dullness and fine lines like a champ.

We know you’ve definitely heard about this cult-favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills product. The creamy brow pomade lets you shape and define your brows to fluffy perfection. The long-lasting, waterproof formula is easy to apply and has a natural matte finish.

Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Serum leaves you with a bright, smooth, glowing complexion. On top of multi-tasking vitamin C, the formula also includes soothing aloe, plumping hyaluronic acid, rejuvenating collagen, restoring ginseng root extract and conditioning castor oil.

Stock up on these luxe candles at a price you don’t see very often. The cozy Bibliotheque scent features notes of peach, plum, vanilla and patchouli.