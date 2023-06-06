This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $8

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance.

It's Maybelline New York's Lash Sensational Mascara,

, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 81,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers credit it for transforming the appearance of their lashes thanks to a unique spoolie head that has a curved design to it. The semi-circle shape allows the mascara to act as an eyelash curler and makeup product all at once. It shapes and elongates lashes in just a few strokes, while the washable black coat defines them.

“This mascara checks ALL the boxes!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Best on the market! Trust me! You will love it as much as I do! I can’t say enough just try it! Don’t get lash extensions before you try this!”

Dozens of shoppers have compared the effects of this mascara to that of eyelash extensions. Regardless of if their natural lashes are thin, straight, unruly or fragile, each reviewer seems to agree that this mascara is "magic." It usually retails for $12, but you can get it on sale for $8 (the lowest price we've ever seen) at Amazon right now.

(the lowest price we’ve ever seen) at Amazon right now. Be sure to sign up for a Prime membership to get extra fast shipping.

"If you are reading this, you have just stumbled upon the BEST MASCARA in the entire universe!"

in the entire universe!” exclaimed another reviewer. “I hardly ever write reviews but this mascara deserves it. It lasts all day long! I never have to touch it up! I never find annoying black flakes under my eye since using this! AND this is a waterproof mascara that is actually waterproof!”

There's nothing better than a fan-favorite buy, especially when it costs just $8 a pop.

. Think about all of the other pricier mascaras that you’ve tried only to be disappointed by. This one and its 4.5-star average rating basically comes with a guarantee that it’s worth the minimal purchase.

The spoolie head clings onto each individual lash to layer over them with jusssst enough product so that the hairs are highlighted and heightened, but not clumpy. Each brush head has ten layers of bristles that fan out lashes in an incredibly dramatic and impressive way. Those who often get eye irritation or tears when they use a mascara can rest assured knowing that reviewers with similar experiences dub this product A-OK to use.

“I have SUPER sensitive eyes and a love for mascara. I’ve tried so many mascaras over the years (drug store, high-end brands at Sephora, natural brands) and all of them have either underperformed, started really bothering my eyes or often both,” wrote one reviewer. “This mascara

has a surprisingly clean ingredient list on EWG cosmetic database (more so the $25 tube of mascara I had been using for 5+ years before it started bothering my eyes). For such a cheap mascara, it has really surprised me on how clean it is, good it feels on my eyes so far and how amazing the look is.”

For best results, layer the product on a few times for a noticeable change. This mascara is so effective that a single swipe will make a difference, so if you're into more of a natural look, consider this your one-stop solution.

.