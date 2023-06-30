All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There have been so many good mascaras lately, from Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash to Maybelline’s TikTok-viral Sky High Mascara, but boy have we found one that you really shouldn’t sleep on. This unique mascara flaunts a massive over 208,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon and has so many TikTokers raving about it that keeping track of all the praise is nearly impossible. It’s also the No. 1 bestseller in the mascara category on Amazon, and according to the brand, one tube sells every three-and-a-half seconds.

Accolades upon accolades, we’re here to explain why Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara is so coveted by shoppers. First off, you won’t be needing your falsies anymore. Lash Princess gives you the same effect of false lashes, minus sticky glue and that heavy feeling on your eyes. Lucky for you, it costs only $5 a tube at Amazon.

Defined, separated lashes are headed your way when you use this game-changing mascara . The conic-shaped fiber brush adds so much drama, volume and length to your lashes. It has amazing staying power, too, lasting all day without flaking and making a raccoon eye mess. Aren’t convinced quite yet? @shelbybmorris had previously posted a TikTok showing how she applies the product and revealing her jaw-dropping results. While the video is no longer available, you can see the results in the images above. However, here’s a TikTok try-on from @talelindblom that also has us in awe and has garnered 12.5 million views.

“Seriously makes me look like I have false lashes on! I cannot believe the volume I get with this mascara. I’m totally hooked!” wrote one Amazon reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating.

Let’s not forget that Lash Princess only costs $5 a piece. That’s somehow even cheaper than its other drugstore counterparts. You’ll get a ton of bang for your buck with Amazon’s bestselling mascara , as well as lashes that look almost too good to be true.

It can be hard to track down a mascara that brings drama to your lashes without forming major clumps. However, Lash Princess finds a way to do all that and more in just one coat. Yup, all you technically need is one layer for instant volume, though you can add extra coats for an even more lifted, bolder look.

It’s able to achieve all of this thanks to its conic-shaped, straight-fiber brush that separates and coats each lash. Apply Lash Princess in the morning and you’ll get a full day of wear, sans clumps, flaking and fading.

“I’m so picky on what mascara I use and this one definitely blows others out of the water,” one shopper raved. “They make my lashes look so much fuller and longer! I wear the green one every day to work 9-6 and it looks like I just put it on at the end of my shift! Love it!”

They’re certainly not the only fan of this mascara . Over 232,000 have given the lash enhancer a five-star rating on Amazon.

“I’ve been looking for a good mascara that doesn’t break the bank,” wrote another shopper. “Found it! It doesn’t smudge, is easy to remove and doesn’t make my eyes water by the end of the day.”

These are all such tall orders, but there’s only one way to see how these claims stack up in real life. Add a tube or two to your cart so you can toss aside your falsies for a super affordable mascara that puts your current one to shame.